Obituary | Pekka Korhonen 1944–2024

Emeritus Professor Pekka Korhonen died in Vihti on January 24, 2024. He was 79 years old, born in Kuopio on November 26, 1944.

In Korhonen's youth, it was not obvious that even talented children would apply for apprenticeships. Korhonen was the only one from his circle of friends who applied to vocational school, and later to study at university.

After writing As a high school student in Kuopio, Korhonen began his mathematics studies at the University of Helsinki. He distinguished himself as a talented student and quickly graduated with a master's degree in philosophy. His first job was the computing center of the University of Helsinki, where he worked for ten years. Korhonen received his doctorate in statistics at the University of Helsinki in 1978.

In 1979, Korhonen joined the Helsinki University of Economics and Business Administration as an assistant professor. He was appointed professor of statistics in 1988. Korhonen served for several years as the director of the doctoral program and doctoral training center of the University of Economics and Business in the 21st century. During his time, the School of Economics' annual doctoral production rose to over thirty. Korhonen was an exemplary instructor and mentor for numerous graduate students.

As a statistician and as a mathematician, Korhonen, together with his closest colleagues, created the subject of quantitative planning at the University of Economics, which today has evolved into “analytics”.

He had time to see his former institution rise to the core of the information society. Measured by the number of students, his former institution has become one of the most popular at the School of Economics.

Korhonen was a real researcher at heart. His scientific output was extensive, focusing on solving multi-objective optimization problems and efficiency analysis. Korhonen's most significant studies concerned how to navigate the Pareto-optimal surface and find the best solution for the decision-maker. He was also an active developer of decision-making support systems, for which work he received awards. Korhonen served as the president of our international scientific society in the 1990s. He was also awarded the society's science award.

Korhonen retired in 2012, but was an active researcher even after that. His death is a great loss for our international scientific community, but also for the University of Economics.

Scientist The marriage of Peka and his artist wife Kaiju was a passionate love affair between two creative people. As the father of a new family, Pekka succeeded extremely well, treating all children equally.

Peka's immediate family includes his wife, seven children and thirteen grandchildren.

Jyrk Wallenius

The author is a close friend and colleague of Pekka Korhonen.