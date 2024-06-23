Obituary | Pekka Hakala was a smart man who reported on the vagaries of human life in the world’s mellows

Obituary|Reporter Pekka Hakala had a 35-year career at Helsingin Sanomat. He left a lasting mark.

Foreign reporter Pekka Hakala was found dead in his home in Porvoo on Thursday, June 13, 2024. He died of a sudden illness at the age of 65. Hakala was born on May 29, 1959 in Pulkkila.

Hakala worked at Helsingin Sanomat for 35 years until his death. He was a journalist valued by his readers and admired by his colleagues. The stories of the self-proclaimed author enlightened and amused. His sentences stuck in my mind.

So did Hakala’s essence. The jeans were black and dirty, the t-shirt was soaked and the stubble was rampant. The intelligent person from Resuinen discussed just as expertly Chekhov about short stories, carrying missiles and twists and turns in Ukrainian history.

For Hakala, the world was never so dark that she couldn’t make humor out of it.

His childhood Pekka Hakala lived in Ostrobothnia in the 1960s and 70s. Father was a dairy manager interested in the world. Between the two of them in the garage, father and son smoked cigarettes and talked about world politics. For a long time, Hakala considered this “garage academy” to be her most important school.

The career did not open immediately. For years, Hakala distributed magazines, played records in a restaurant and did local radio shows before getting to the University of Tampere to study international politics.

Hakala was hired at Helsingin Sanomat in his thirties, in 1989. Over the years, he worked in the domestic and economic departments, among other things, but he left a lasting memory as a foreign reporter, a master of the genre.

When history is made in the world, a Finnish journalist must be there. Hakala firmly believed in that. Otherwise, you will be deceived and will not understand, he said.

And Hakala was present.

“Darkness fell on the north side of the snow-speckled Caucasus Mountains before nine in the evening,” Hakala wrote in August 1996 from Grozny. In 1998, he reported on the victims of the guerilla war in Kosovo. In 2007, he interviewed farmers in the poppy fields of Afghanistan, in 2017 he studied the destruction of barrel bombs in the ruins of Aleppo.

In the islanded Debaltseve of eastern Ukraine in April 2015, Hakala told the video about the risks of reporting on the war with his characteristic calmness: “When shots are fired, there is such a good fear. Which means that the employee stays awake. The long silent moments are scarier.”

Correspondent Pekka Hakala reporting in Eastern Ukraine in spring 2015.

Where wherever Hakala went, she found a person. The story of an ordinary person was a treasure for him, a key to understanding.

When Hakala told about human life in the midst of the world, the reader felt as if he himself had met the same people. That’s where the power of his stories came from. Hakala’s special skill was to combine an individual’s story, knowledge of history, accurate information and sharp analysis in his text.

Hakala enjoyed writing. He had a sense of nuance, a whimsical rhythm in his sentences. Ivalline’s humor struck merciless spikes at dictators and other petty people.

Colleagues were amazed by Hakala’s working methods. When the bosses were already waiting for the story to be finished, Hakala was laughing in the editorial office, sipping coffee, telling jokes and wrapping up her bags. Then when he finally sat down at the keyboard, the text was completed quickly and was ready at once.

Hakala was the only one of its kind.

He didn’t bow down to pictures, but he treated his inexperienced colleagues with respect and equality.

Pekka Hakala and Lada in St. Petersburg, leaving for a trip through Russia.

Pekka Hakala and Lada in Vladivostok in May 2016 after a month’s travel.

I’m struggling his life’s work was to give his readers a deep understanding of Russia and Russians for decades. He also talked about Russia in his books.

Great and confused Russia explained the effervescence of the 1990s. Books Putinlandia – stories from Russia and Vyborg – the city of Russians were born in collaboration with the photographer Juha Metson with. Metso was a soulmate to whom Hakala could open up about her own joys and sorrows on the evenings of the trip.

In 2014, Hakala moved to live and work in Moscow. Correspondence was a dream job for him.

He threw himself into the people, in a funny way. Hakala bought a Lada and drove it from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok. The distance was 11,497 kilometers and it took a month.

You hitchhiked along the road Sergei. Hakala took him for a ride, and then we hung out for three days in the same Lada. The image of Russia and people deepened again.

From the trip, about twenty short story-like stories based on accurate facts were born.

“ Russia’s return to dictatorship was not a surprise for Hakala, but it was a disappointment.

No village without a statue of Lenin, Hakala wrote. He saw the Soviet Union as a remaining ballast. Russia’s return to dictatorship was not a surprise for Hakala, but it was a disappointment that her loved ones noticed.

When Vladimir Putin turned 70, Hakala wrote him a letter in HS. It began: “I trust you will understand my choice in avoiding strong expressions such as ‘respected’, ‘highly respected’ and so on.”

Hakala has been reporting on the fate of Ukraine visiting the place for 20 years. The next trip was planned.

Pekka Hakala helped a lady up the stairs in Luhansk, Ukraine, in November 2014.

Pekka Hakala was a passionate fisherman.

Pekka Hakala lived 30 years with her husband Lean with. Ten years ago, Lea died of an incurable disease.

The loss tried Hakala, but passion for work helped. Hakala moved from Russia back to Finland in 2018 and after that spent a lot of time with her two daughters and grandchildren. There were joys in life, such as felling, picking blueberries, Nikkarointi at the cabin and fishing. When he prepared walleye fillets, no salt or fat was spared.

Hakala hoped to have more time for all this next autumn. He was supposed to retire. The bosses hoped that Hakala would have continued to write for Helsingin Sanomat even in retirement. The thought pleased him. As long as you don’t have to rush, he said.

The end was as unpredictable as Hakala’s sentence. There had to be a comma in the story, and there was a period.

The author is a colleague of Pekka Hakala.