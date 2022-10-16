Obituary | Pekka Günther 1935–2022

Licentiate of Medicine Jouko Pekka Juhani Günther died after a long illness on September 16, 2022 in Kotka. He was 87 years old, born in Kotka on July 9, 1935.

Günther’s schooling was interrupted during the war years, when he spent a year as a war child in Sweden. He matriculated at Kotka Lyceum in 1955 and began his medical studies at the University of Turku in 1956 after military service.

Günther obtained his bachelor’s degree in medicine in 1959 and his licentiate in medicine in 1963. He received the rights of a specialist in anesthesiology in 1969.

During his student years Günther worked in the summers as a substitute for municipal doctors in many rural municipalities. He specialized in anesthesia at Tampere University Central Hospital. He was employed by Kotka hospitals continuously from 1963 until his retirement age.

Günther participated in municipal politics as a member of the Kotka city council (sd) in the 1970s and 1980s. In the last mentioned decade, he managed to convince the majority of the council that Kotka needs a proper golf course.

Pekka Günther had started playing golf in the fall of 1980. He happened upon a 9-hole course in Koivula on a walk with his wife, met a couple of players there, tried it himself – and immediately got excited. Soon Pekka was already involved in the field committee of Kymen Golf, and in 1985 he was elected chairman of the club. He served on the board of the Finnish Golf Association from 1988 to 1994.

In his hometown, Pekka spoke tirelessly in favor of building a full-scale golf course. He proclaimed golf’s tourism potential and health benefits whenever he got the chance, and eventually the city of Kotka joined the construction costs of the Mussalo course with a significant contribution. The field was opened in 1989.

Pekka stepped down from the management of Kymen Golf in 1995 and focused on enjoying playing and exploring new courses.

And yes, he did play: a total of 1,007 on different courts in 46 different countries – and kept all the scorecards in his meticulous collection. Pekka set his one-calendar-year record at the age of 79 in 2014: a whopping 57 previously unplayed pitches. “One thousand wasn’t the goal, but when everyone started asking about it, I thought it might be possible,” he used to say.

He played his last new court in the fall of 2017. After that, age and illnesses finally started to shorten the bongar’s stride.

Between golf seasons, Pekka enjoyed bowling. On the football and basketball fields, he was known as the long-term doctor of KTP’s representative teams.

Jukka Lehtoranta

Jukka Vehkasalo

The authors are Pekka Günther’s golf partners and friends.