Obituary | Pauli Leinikki 1941–2024

Emeritus Professor Pauli Leinikki died 13 Feb 2024 in Vélez Málaga, Spain. He was 83 years old, born in Kotka on September 18, 1941.

When he was young, Leinikki was particularly interested in music, and he studied piano at the Helsinki Conservatory. He began his medical studies at the University of Helsinki in the 1960s and completed his doctorate in 1974 on viral central nervous system infections.

His dissertation after Leinikki focused especially on viral diseases. He did pioneering work in cytomegalovirus and HIV research. Leinikki spent two years on a research exchange in the United States, where he also studied the possibilities of solid-phase diagnostics. Leiniki's research work helped e.g. to better understand the possible role of cytomegalovirus and hpv in the development of the disease that causes some cancers and diabetes.

In the 1980s, Leiniki became a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Tampere. He invested in teaching and supervised numerous dissertations. Many students became successful researchers themselves. In particular, diabetes and cancer research received an important push forward from Leinik.

Later, Leinikki headed the HIV laboratory and the Department of Infectious Epidemiology at the Institute of Public Health. From there, he actively participated in the fight against the AIDS epidemic in Finland and internationally. Leinikki assisted the Baltic countries and Poland and built cooperation with Russia.

in the 1990's Leinik's career became even more international. He co-founded the European Center for Infectious Diseases and negotiated the EU's AIDS programs. Leinikki also worked as an expert and oversaw measures to combat several epidemics during Finland's first EU presidency. He played a key role in developing electronic infectious disease monitoring systems, in which Finland was a true pioneer at the European and even global level.

Leinikki was a very liked and respected supervisor and mentor, who always had time for his youngest subordinates as well. His positive personality and sincere interest in many different scientific fields serve as an example and inspiration to a large number of researchers at the beginning of their careers.

Even after retirement, Leinikki followed his research work with interest. He wrote, commented and participated in international projects. Leinikki represented passion and dedication to science throughout his career.

In his spare time Leinikki enjoyed nature with his family. Camping, fishing and hiking were practiced in Utsjoki. He enjoyed his retirement days in Spain during the winters.

Pauli left a significant mark on Finnish health science. Colleagues and students remember Paul with warmth and gratitude for all the support and teaching he shared with them.

Paul's close circle included his wife Kirsti, Jouni with their children and Visa-Matti.

Jouni Leinikki

Visa-Matti Leinikki

Mika Salminen

The authors are Pauli Leinik's sons and a colleague.