Obituary | Päivi Hänninen 1952–2023

Forester Päivi Hänninen died weakened by a serious illness in Jyväskylä on November 3, 2023. He was 71 years old, born in Kannonkoski on June 11, 1952.

Hänninen started forestry studies at the University of Helsinki in 1973, when the proportion of women among forestry students was only ten percent. He graduated as a forester in 1977.

Immediately after graduation, Hänninen started as a researcher at the Forestry Institute’s Suonenjoen research station, from where he moved to Rovaniemi in 1979 to investigate problems related to the regeneration of Lapland’s forests.

In 1982, he was appointed to the Perä-Pohjola district office of Metsähallitus as a forester with the task of securing seed production of forest trees and developing seedling production. He was also responsible for the extensive seed plantations in Lapland.

Metsähallitus had established a seed center in Rovaniemi in connection with the Imari nursery, which Hänninen fearlessly set about modernizing. He also systematically developed his own professional skills by, among other things, becoming familiar with forest tree seed research and the modernization of production methods in northern Sweden.

She spoke fluent Swedish, which she had already learned as a schoolgirl during summer jobs on a Swedish strawberry farm. Thanks to Hänninen, new seed processing methods began to be applied at the nurseries in Rovaniemi and later also in Saarijärvi.

In the 1990s, Hänninen’s area of ​​responsibility expanded even more when he was appointed as the director of Metsähallitus’ seed and seedling production based in Jyväskylä. He served as CEO of Metsähallitus subsidiary Forelia Oy from 2000 to 2006. During that time, the company invested significantly in modernizing seedling production and expanding its business.

Co-workers remember Päivi as a determined, skilled and super hardworking professional. Without sparing himself, he often also sacrificed weekends for the work he loved. As a counterweight to the demanding work, he spent all his free time in Kannonkoski, his birth home, tending to the garden, picking berries and cooking for the neighborhood. Her versatile hobbies also included crafts, studying Spanish, traveling and visual arts. He was a skilled draftsman and painter.

Siblings and their children meant a lot to Päivi. According to his own words, he liked nice people and rural nature. He shunned dishonesty. Päivi wanted to meet new interesting people, learn new things and be useful to others. His wish was to live healthy and spend peaceful retirement years with his loved ones.

Good-hearted Päivi will remain a beautiful and bright memory for everyone who knew him.

Liisa Saarenmaa

The author is Päivi Hänninen’s friend, fellow student and colleague.