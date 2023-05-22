Obituary | Paavo Sarkkinen 1937–2023

Graduate engineer Paavo Sarkkinen died at the age of 85 on March 27, 2023 in Espoo. He was born in Helsinki on May 1, 1937.

Sarkkinen spent his childhood and youth in Helsinki’s Käpylä. Team games ice ball and soccer taught the importance of trying together and taking others into account, which was certainly important for Sarkkinen in handling demanding work tasks. For years, players got together in groups of different sizes.

Sarkkinen his interest in studying improved in high school, when his future wife Inkeri appeared in the same class. The common sky lasted almost 70 years. Sarkkinen matriculated from Käpylä co-educational school in 1956 and graduated with a master’s degree in civil engineering from Otaniemi in 1962.

My first job was as a structural engineer at VR’s headquarters. The official title was written on the travel ticket as “temporary class III, lower grade railway engineer, with reduced salary conditions”. Sarkkinen kept this ticket in his wallet until the end.

Sarkkinen was able to join the planning group established for the reconstruction of the Saimaa canal and after the canal’s completion, he became the construction manager of the Varkaus-Kuopio deep channel. Based on the work, new hydraulic construction and dredging methods were born.

Seaway projects were managed by Sarkkinen in the 1970s. As a result of years of development work, the challenges caused by the closed sea ice were solved. Under Sarkkinen’s leadership, the most significant sea channels were deepened and the nationwide pilot station and channel maintenance support network was renewed, and the lateral signaling system was reformed.

From the beginning of the 1990s, Sarkkinen was the head of the maritime district of the Gulf of Finland and was responsible for securing the maritime operations of Finland’s busiest sea area and managing the work of around 300 employees. Sarkkinen retired at the beginning of June 2000. He was awarded the title of maritime advisor in 2002.

In addition to his main job, Sarkkinen taught hydraulic engineering at the Technical University for several years. In his retirement years, he published literature on deep channels, dredging work and maritime safety devices together with other experts in the field.

Sarkkinen was known as far-sighted, in control of large entities and thoughtful, but also as a quick decision-maker who could justify his decisions in all situations. Agreements made were always binding, whether they were written or verbal.

He liked to spend his free time in Anttola together with Inker, his children and grandchildren. The cabin clothes also improved the fitness. Over the years, a handsome causeway was built on the shore of Saimaa using only a shovel and a wheelbarrow.

Paavo took care of his family in an exemplary manner. Conversations with posterity were important to him. The awaited Christmas present for the children and grandchildren was a picture book compiled annually by the uki about the events of his clan.

Risto Mäntynen

Antti Lämsä

Simo Sarkkinen

The authors are Paavo Sarkkinen’s friend, colleague and son.