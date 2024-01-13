Obituary | Paavo Ruusuvuori 1933–2023

Property consultantbuilder Paavo Juhani Ruusuvuori died of a long illness in Mäntsälä on November 21, 2023. He was 90 years old, born in Mäntsälä on September 30, 1933.

The war messed up everyday life, and so Ruusuvuori, having received a patriotic upbringing, joined the guardianship boys in 1941. As a schoolboy, it had become clear to him that construction was his job. After his military service, he went to Helsinki with the goal of graduating as a master builder. Ruusuvuori started at Haka's site as a measurer's assistant. Soon he got more and more demanding tasks as a surveyor. Ruusuvuori admired the master builders leading the construction sites, who seemed to know even the smallest details of construction and were respected as professionals.

Rose Mountain graduated as a master builder during a bad construction boom in 1958. In the service of Runkotyö Oy, he began a period of house construction, which continued in the company for five years, mostly as a corresponding foreman. In the employ of Mauri Räty Oy, he built Otaniemi.

As a builder, Ruusuvuori carried out the Meteorological Institute building on Vuorikatu, the Ateneum's foundation strengthening work and the renovation work of the House of Parliament. Ruusuvuori did a long day's work as the property manager and regional manager of the Otaniemi nursing home from 1969 to 1991. Otaniemi, which was to be hosted, was a big target. The area developed and was expanded all the time. At its peak, there were 1.5 million building cubic meters to handle. In the years 1991–1997, Ruusuvuori was the regional manager of the Uusimaa district, from which he retired in 1997.

SpongeBob was a woodman. He held management positions in the Association of Builders, the Helsinki Association and the Foundation of Builders. He was invited to the foundation's board in 1976. He was chairman of the foundation from 1987 to 2008 and a member of the board until his death.

Ever since he was a young boy, Paavo's favorite hobby was hunting. In the 1990s, he became the chairman of the Finnish Hunters' Association. He was also chairman of the boards of the Finnish Game Management Foundation and the Finnish Hunting Museum. From 1975, Paavo served on the board of Rakentajai Konevuokraamo, where he was chairman of the board from 1987–2006. Rotary activities were also close to his heart. Paavo's family includes his wife Pirkko and sons Harri and Henri.

Paavo Ruusuvuori was a strong construction industry professional and influencer. He was appreciated by both subordinates and managers, designers and a wide customer base. The President of the Republic awarded him the title of real estate advisor in 1983, and he received numerous other awards from the profession. In terms of military rank, he was a brat.

Timo Nieminen

The author is a colleague of Paavo Ruusuvuoren.