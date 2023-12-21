Obituary | Paavo Lankinen 1934–2023

PsychologistFM Paavo Lankinen died in Helsinki on November 6, 2023. He was 89 years old, born in Joutseno on May 12, 1934.

Lankinen ended up studying psychology at the University of Helsinki and graduated from there with a master's degree in philosophy. He started his career as a personnel manager in the city of Riihimäki, and his career took him to Kouvola for a while, closer to his birthplace. From there, Lankinen and his family returned to the capital region of Espoo.

Lankinen worked in international positions at Unilever. His interest and natural tendency for tasks close to people led him to become a personnel manager at Mallasjuomi and later as a consultant at MPS Yhtiö. In the late 1980s, Lankinen co-founded Opus Oy, which specialized in helping companies in difficult change situations. In this role, he pioneered the outplacement business in Finland.

Lankinen was approachable, personable and empathetic. He was among the first in Finland to speak in favor of humane leadership – a view that is today considered one of the cornerstones of good leadership.

In the late 1990s, Opus merged with HRM Partners, and thus the leading company in this field in Finland was born. There are hundreds of companies and tens of thousands of people whose working lives Paavo has had a significant impact on.

Colleagues and the partners remember Paavo as a competent professional who treated his fellow human beings with respect and humaneness. For Paavo, the world was a sunny place and people were basically good. In Paavo's company, I enjoyed myself even longer, good stories and conversations were flavored with humor.

“Listen to people with all your senses” was one of Paavo's memorable and wise pieces of advice to his coaching colleagues. Advice that is even more important in today's working life.

Love humanity was Paavo's guiding star, which led him towards meeting people and helping them overcome difficulties. He was a board member of the Helsinki Mental Health Society for a long time. Paavo's activity was also reflected in his lifelong hobbies, tennis in particular was close to his heart.

Respecting Paavo's memory, we wish him and his loved ones all the best on the journey towards an unknown future.

Staffan Kurtén

The author is a colleague of Paavo Lankinen.