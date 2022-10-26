Obituary | Osmo Apunen 1938–2022

Professor emeritus Osmo Apunen died in Tampere on October 16, 2022. He was 84 years old, born in Kotka on October 5, 1938.

In Paavolanniemi’s research chamber, Apunen had just before his death completed many years of work on Finnish foreign policy.

Helper completed his academic degrees in political history at the University of Helsinki and expanded his qualifications to international politics when he applied to the University of Tampere. Ultimately, he saw both disciplines as tools for understanding foreign policy.

As a result of Apusen’s persistent work, the foundation-based Foreign Policy Institute (UPI), founded by the Paasikivi Society in 1961 and functioning as working groups, was established in 1972 as a state aid institution, which at the same time took over the Foreign Policy magazine.

Although Apunen did not become the first full-time director in the end, but instead moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a year and then became a professor at the University of Tampere, he remained involved in the institute’s activities.

Foreign policyIn the articles published in the magazine, Apunen opened up concepts and offered analyzes of the twists and turns of Nordic and European security. At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Apunen learned from the inside about the core contents of the European Security and Cooperation Conference (ESC). His analysis of the principles of relations between states and their interconnections in the Helsinki Final Document (1975) is sadly timely in the war-torn Europe.

Apusen’s work Paasikiven-Kekkonen line (1977) is a comprehensive presentation and basic textbook on foreign and security policy. His own chapter was the columns written by Apusen for the Suomen Sosialidemokraatit (Demarii), which he updated “Behind Toijala takaa” and addressed to Helsinki’s foreign policy elite. In them, he challenged established doctrines with a sharp pen and a grasp of critical realism.

After leaving the chair of international politics he successfully held (1973–2003), Apunen turned again to the world of studying, understanding, interpreting and explaining Finnish foreign policy.

When evaluating the legacy of Osmo Apusen, the Paasikivi Society Linemen (2005) and the Foreign Policy Institute The politics of the eye (2012) are not mere organizational histories. Instead of executive power and diplomacy, Apunen deals with the production of foreign policy content in society’s independent institutions such as influencer networks and think tanks.

Finland you can hardly go deeper into the root causes of foreign policy than in Apusen’s posthumously published work next year Paasikivi’s long line.

Guided by Paasikivi’s historian, the traveler of his own path searches for answers to the ultimate questions of Finland’s survival and at the same time opens up new perspectives on the great man’s foreign policy thinking with his interpretations.

Jaakko Blomberg

Jaakko Kalela

Kari Möttölä

The authors are longtime friends and colleagues of Osmo Apusen.