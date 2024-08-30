Obituary | Open-minded teacher and respected teacher trainer

Lecturer Helja Kauhanen died in Joensuu at the age of 92 on July 25, 2024. He was born in Joensuu on July 21, 1932.

As a high school student, he graduated from Joensuu co-educational school. Kauhanen studied Finnish language and literature at the University of Helsinki and auditioned at Helsinki Normal Lyceum and Girls’ Normal Lyceum.

At the beginning of his working career, Kauhanen worked in several different schools in North Karelia. The first position was found at Ilomantsi co-ed high school. In 1960, the road led to Joensuu as a native language lecturer at the Pielisensuu joint high school at the time, which turned into a training school in 1962. He qualified as a teacher trainer and as a subject head teacher, he constantly applied for new training.

For the scoop it was natural to learn new things, and he was able to take part in implementing the reforms of the entire Finnish education system, teacher training and mother tongue teaching. He has recalled that at his first workplace there was not even a mother tongue curriculum. Later, he himself was preparing several new curricula for both primary and secondary schools.

As a tutor and teacher of teaching practice, Kauhanen was gentle and understanding. He brought out the best in his students and trainees and inspired them to learn new things. There was genuine interaction between the student and the instructor.

He was actively involved in the activities of the Association of Mother Tongue Teachers, especially in the development of the matriculation exam. He was also a county educator. Kauhanen retired in 1995 from the position of native language and literature lecturer at Joensuu Normal School, which he had held for 35 years.

Cheers served as a trustee of his workplace for nine years and was respected both in his position of trust and as a colleague across subject and age boundaries. He knew how to listen and solve problems – without giving up when necessary.

Heljä was friendly and modest in his own way. He had a wide circle of friends and certain routines that rhythmed his everyday life: a hairdresser on Monday and flowers on Friday for the joy of the weekend. Friends will also remember her warm humor and laughter.

Heljä remained cheerful until the end of his life. After retiring, Heljä started genealogical research and continued his hobby of foreign languages. Among other things, he completed the French matriculation exam and actively participated in the Swedish language discussion club. He managed to overcome adversity with his tenacity and took trips to the hospital as adventures.

His close circle included his sister’s children Arna and Jussi and their families.

Tuula Viholainen

Maija Leinonen

Helena Itkonen

Heljä Kauhanen’s colleagues