Obituary | One call for life

Musician Heikki Jäntti died in Tuusula on July 12, 2024. He was 84 years old, born on an evacuation trip in Rautalammi on March 14, 1940.

The Jänti family settled in Helsinki, where Heikki grew up with a single mother. Heikke had a little sister from his father’s new marriage. In Tapanila, he met Tertu, with whom he would have been able to celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary next December. Heikki and Terttu had two daughters. At Jäntti’s house, there was always music playing and the smell of food.

Crazy had a long career in the printing industry, which he left during the recession years of the 1990s and became a full-time musician. He was already enthusiastic about the harmonica in his youth, his apprentice father Kaarlo Reinikainen.

Jänti’s music career started as a studio musician already in the 1960s, and there are almost 300 recordings. He got to work with Finland’s top performers, e.g. Carola, Lasse Mårtensson, Juha Vainio, Reijo Taipaleen, Jaakko Tepo, Kai Hyttinen, Tapani Kansan, Jussi Raittinen, Mati and Tepo and Jukka Raitanen.

The heart mostly Heikki had jazz and Toots Thielemans. Heikki was active until the last few years, and gigging was enough, e.g. With many musicians from Kaffilajeng, Juttutuva, Sture Jazz, Storyville, VPK jams and Vernissa.

Heikki was not always the master of social situations, but by nature he was sensitive, emotional, warm, artistic and caring. He didn’t get sick until his very last years, when fate struck at the age of 80 when he lost his driver’s license and the corona epidemic, which stopped playing and gatherings completely.

While sitting in the rocking chair, father Heikki still enjoyed – and was moved by – the music. Now his harmonica plays on records, on the radio every week and from numerous demos made in his home studio. Just like you were here, dad!

Minna Nuolioja

Heikki Jänti’s daughter