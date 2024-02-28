Obituary | Olavi Kaskisuo 1942–2024

Photographer Taisto Olavi “Ouch” Kaski Swamp (formerly I cracked) died in Lohja after a long illness on January 30, 2024. He was 82 years old, born in Tuusniemi on January 18, 1942. Kaskisuo's family had moved there from Impilahti in Laatoka, Karelia.

After the Continuation War, the family of nine settled in Hämeenkylä, Vantaa, where they lived in a one-room cottage. “It's a bit different to lose a home where many generations have lived than to lose an apartment in the casino economy”, Kaskisuo once stated.

Kaski Swamp was 14 years old when it was time for him to contribute to the family's livelihood. Sanoma Osakeyhtiö applied for a messenger, and Kaskisuo was the first to sign up and got the place. I spent a couple of years as a messenger, then Kaskisuo became an assistant in the image laboratory. After more than a year, he was appointed Lehtkuva's photographer, until he went his own way.

In the late 1960s, Kaskisuo was involved in the Finnseve cooperative founded by seven well-known newspaper photographers. He became a key figure in the birth of Finnish celebrity culture at a time when hit singers, television personalities and politicians began to be systematically followed in the hope of delicious topics.

Kaski Swamp was the “raikulipoika” of magazine photography, an impulsive child of the moment, who sometimes stretched both intimacy and ethical boundaries with drastic strokes. His ingenuity for creating illustrations was endless, even if some pictures, in retrospect, could have been left out.

Kaskisuo's preferred method was to agree with the target person about the story and related pictures. His legendary photos include the meeting of Irvin Goodman and Ilmari Kianno. He also shot the pictures of Danny and other D production artists.

As a colleague Olkku was honest and fair. He valued his colleagues. Olkku developed the topics himself and constantly monitored the situation in the interviews. The eye was as precise as a Leica lens, and when he had found the situation, the quiet sound of the camera shutter could be seen in his gaze.

Among other things, Olavi had a significant impact on the positive public image of the Finnish Orthodox Church since the 1960s. High-quality photos taken by him can be found, e.g. From the first tourist guides of the Uspensky Cathedral. Over the decades, Olav's insightful photographs also complemented numerous articles presenting the Orthodox tradition.

To Olku his characteristic cheerfulness and laughter will be missed by all who knew him. The hum came from somewhere very deep. It was as if there was a purring cat on the warm bench of the oven, mixed with the sound of the purring bird and the livery of the nightingale from the willow.

The most important in the legendary Photographer's life were daughters Minna and Katri, grandchildren Kasimir and Jesse, and Kasimir's daughter Fox Monroe.

Jaana Isosaari

The author is a long-time friend and colleague of Olavi Kaskisuo.