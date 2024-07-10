Emeritus Professorhonorary doctorate Godsuno Chela Flores died April 29, 2024 of a serious illness in Málaga, Spain. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela on May 19, 1940.

Chela Flores went to England to study at a young age and completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees from 1965 to 1975 at the Universities of London, Oxford and Essex, specializing in phonology, which studies the sound systems of languages, their variation and historical development. Later, Chela Flores’ research work expanded to cover the regional variation of the Spanish language in general.

by Chela Flores his scientific output is extensive, and he is considered one of the most important linguists in Latin America. A scientific publication founded by him in 1997 Lingua Americana is one of the most important research forums on Spanish in Latin America.

In 1967, after returning to Venezuela, Chela Flores founded the Master’s and Postgraduate Program in General Linguistics at the University of Zulia and served as its supervisor from 1979–2009. In the years 2009–2014, he led the doctoral education program in his discipline, but left Venezuela in 2014 after getting into a dispute with his country’s political leadership about how the activities of higher education institutions and society in general should be developed.

The last years of his life he lived in Málaga, southern Spain.

by Chela Flores a close connection to Finland was born during his studies in England, where he met his future Finnish wife, Sirka. They had three children: Marietta, Carina and Godsuno jr.

Chela Flores and her family spent long periods in Helsinki, first on research leave in 1982–1983 and then as a temporary professor of Spanish philology at the University of Helsinki in 1986–1987, 1989–1990 and 1994–1995. The connection to Finland was also strengthened because both of his daughters decided to stay and live in Finland, where two of his grandchildren were born.

Chela Flores was a gifted lecturer who made the students enthusiastically get to know the secrets of phonology, which was often perceived as difficult. He was also a devoted film buff and deeply interested in science fiction and history. With his lively sense of humor, he appreciated the simple joys of life offered by everyday moments.

One a particularly characteristic feature was Chela Flores’ deep and luminous religiosity. His first name, a combination of Spanish and English Godsuno or God es uno (God is one), was given by his father and was based on the idea that all Christians are ultimately children of one and the same God.

Chela Flores’ last resting place is in Finland, in Malmi Catholic cemetery.

Carina Chela

Jukka Havu

Daughter and colleague of Godsuno Chela Flores.