Obituary | Mikko Juvonen 1947–2023

Different kinds Friends familiar from the TV show Mikko Juvonen died in Helsinki on July 10, 2023 after a short illness. He was 75 years old, born in Savonlinna on July 22, 1947.

Juvonen’s developmental disability, which appeared before school age, was of course a big deal for his parents, but his three siblings and his playmates in the yard quickly learned that this kind of interaction comes from that guy. A guy just like everyone else.

Creator give and take. Despite his differences, Juvose had an absolute memory and an ear for music from an early age, which brought a lot of pleasure to both him and those around him.

On the tram ride, Mannerheimintie was full of flags from different countries. In the clear voice of a 5-year-old, Mikko listed the names of different countries. “Mom, the flag of Saudi Arabia is missing.” Santa had brought him a ticket book.

In the middle of lively play at home on Pihlajatie, 6-year-old Mikko stopped and sat quietly for 20 minutes. Sibelius’s violin concerto came on the radio. Then the run continued again.

In the 1960s, the family lived in Kotka because of father Veli-Väinö’s work. There was no work home for adults with developmental disabilities, but everyday life was spent either at home or in kindergarten. Mother Toini took action. An association for people with intellectual disabilities was founded in Kotka, and then a work home for adults with intellectual disabilities.

of the 1970s at the beginning, the family moved back to Helsinki and Juvonen visited Aula’s workplace in Engelinaukio for years. When listening to the radio, especially political discussions and classical music were an integral part of his life.

“I don’t believe that,” echoed as he listened Parliament question hour. When Retupärän’s WPK appeared on television, Mikko laughed with tears in his eyes when the orchestra played Beethoven’s 5th symphony, of course, intentionally wrong.

In the 1990s, Mikko moved to a dormitory for people with intellectual disabilities in Ilola, Porvoo, and at the end of the decade to a new dormitory in Helsinki’s Marjaniemi. The group home in Kankurikulma was an excellent living environment.

In the 2010s, after auditions, Mikko was selected for Yle’s production depicting the everyday life of adults with intellectual disabilities Different Kinds of Friends –to the series. One of the highlights of Miko’s life was a visit to Mäntyniemi.

Mikko was a person who never complained. He did not know what malice and deceit meant. “That’s how a person with a good conscience laughs,” said our father, looking at Mikko.

One Friends of a different kind – program’s episode ends so that the end credits have already rolled on the screen. Then comes a picture of a smiling Miko on his couch at home: “That was it!”

Olli E. Juvonen

The author is Mikko Juvonen’s younger brother.