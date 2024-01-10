Obituary | Mika Björklund 1962–2023

Consultative official What “Börje” Björklund died of a sudden illness in Helsinki on December 29, 2023. He was 61 years old, born in Helsinki on September 6, 1962.

Björklund was an accounting economist by education, graduated from Helsinki University of Economics in 1981. The time was not only spent in lectures and student outings, but in the cupola of the main building he schooled his fellow students brought by train in the slang of the stadium as they acclimatized to the Big Church.

Björklund career started at KHT association Salmi, Virkkunen & Helenius Oy. He valued auditing tasks even later, as a basis for structuring financial legalities. In 1991, Björklund moved to the Helsinki Stock Exchange, where he rose from liaison positions with listed companies all the way to deputy CEO. Björklund had a passion for getting things done quickly – he didn't like any “running around”.

In 2007, Björklund started at the Ministry of Trade and Industry's business department, where he was responsible for accounting legislation and other financial reporting. Under his leadership, the significant small business reliefs of the 2015 reform of the Accounting Act were implemented, as well as the liberalization of the use of electronic data media alongside the archaic paper format for accounting. As the secretary of the accounting board, Björklund was the sharpest and thought about things from outside the taser frame as well.

In the ministry Björklund's skills were widely appreciated. When the corona crisis hit and the parliament obliged the government to reimburse restaurants for the detention, he quickly came up with a new support model, where restaurants received their refunds directly based on their tax information in the first corona summer.

Björklund was awarded the Order of the Order of the White Rose of Finland in 2011 for his merits.

About the world Börje, who was firmly on the map, was known in the family circle as “faster than Google”, and the flying stories were always available over the counter, without ordering. Sports were close to the heart, whether it was a rigorous triathlon or a cabin race, and hockey was a lifelong hobby. The mentality of Rehdin Stad's kids marked Kosken Poika: hardness and scheming in the rink – quick things in the locker room and in the rest of the circle of friends, always from striking distance and with a good smile.

Börje's hobbies also included newer classical music – the mutual superiority of Slade and Mud as an eternal question – as well as cars and their tuning. Changing the engine in the parking lot wasn't just a matter of will.

Börjen his closest circle included Seija, whom he married in 1992.

Daughters Sanni and Miia continue their father's legacy with a twinkle in their eye and a couple of ideas in their back pocket.

Timo Kaisanlahti

Sanni Björklund

Miia Björklund

The authors are Mika Björklund's colleague and daughters.