Obituary | Mauri C. Elovainio 1936–2023

Honorary Consul Mauri Casimir Elovainio died in Helsinki on December 24, 2023. He was 87 years old, born in Oulu on July 4, 1936

Elovainio went to school on the French line of Ressu in Helsinki, matriculated in 1956 and graduated from the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki in 1962.

Elovainio went on study trips to France, Italy, England, Scotland and the United States. He taught at the universities of Turku and Helsinki, the Helsinki School of Economics and Hanken, and the universities of New York and Sorbonne.

Ressun the French line was called the diplomatic line at the time of Elovainio, and its passage affected many in such a way that internationalism and France, its language and culture stuck for life. Elovainio traveled to France for the first time at the age of 14.

Elovainio was the chairman of his department's French language club, cultural and press adviser in Paris 1979–1983, contributed to the creation of the French Institute of Finland, received the French state medal of honor and finally acquired a second apartment on the shores of the Mediterranean. It was a period of 70 years, a form of life in fact.

In 1984, Elovainio moved to Posti ja telelaitok and later to Sonera Oy when it expanded its operations to the Baltic countries. This created a special contact with Lithuania. Elovainio served from 2000 to 2010 as the honorary consul of Lithuania and for several years as the vice-chairman of Donelaitis-seura – Friends of Lithuania. Elovainio's valuable contribution did not go unnoticed. In 2013, the President of Lithuania awarded him the Knight's Cross of the Order.

Due to his bilingual family background, Elovainio was concerned about the status of the Swedish language. This was also reflected in his political activities. In the Center Party, he initiated the establishment of the party's Swedish-speaking district.

All Those who knew Elovainio remember him as a curious, enthusiastic and inspiring person. His social activities and tasks in non-governmental organizations were breathtakingly versatile. He wasn't just involved, he didn't stay in his fields, but he also took action as a bearer of responsibility.

In his long resume, you can also find entries for acting as chairman of Pro Opera ry, the foundation of the Finnish French Institute and the Finnish Tennis Federation, as well as a member of the board of Folktinget.

For decades, Elovainio was a master in the field that is now called networking. He was a welcome guest in social life, he was noticed, and he knew how to take control of situations. So dear family member Mauri is fondly remembered by a wide group of friends and acquaintances.

Hannu Niemi

Jukka Valtasaari

The authors are Mauri C. Elovainio's friend and schoolmate and fellow student.