Obituary | Mauno Kosonen 1943–2023

Professor Mauno Ensio Kosonen died in Helsinki on October 2, 2023. He was 80 years old, born in Sääming on February 1, 1943.

Kosonen graduated from Savonlinna Lyceum in 1962 and began studying geography and biology at the University of Helsinki.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1971 and even before that worked as a researcher in a project concerning the entire Finnish central and influence area system. In his dissertation in 1978, he dealt with the expansion of urban areas.

Kosonen joined the University of Helsinki in 1969, first as an assistant in the field of planning geography, in 1980 as an assistant professor and in 1995 as a professor in the field.

As a regional researcher, he became aware of the importance of environmental issues early on. According to him, the planning was based on combining knowledge and action and extensive interaction between different actors.

Career in the university’s administration opened up when Kosonen was elected dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences in 1994. During his term, new buildings for chemists and physicists were erected on the Kumpula campus, and buildings for mathematicians and aeronautics were being prepared. Between 1998 and 2008, he headed the urban studies advisory board, which built a network of new urban studies professorships.

In the years 2000–2008, Kosonen was the chairman of the board of the Training and development center Palmenia, which had offices in Helsinki, Lahti, Kotka and Kouvola, as well as operations in several other locations. During his tenure, Palmenia became Europe’s leading continuing education institution.

In the year In 2003, principal Ilkka Niiniluoto invited Kosonen to be vice principal, whose area of ​​responsibility was defined as social interaction for the first time.

Based on his extensive experience, Kosose had excellent conditions to manage the university’s regional policy. Savo’s exuberance, combined with clear goals, were trump cards when negotiating with the mayors about investment in education and research projects.

In addition to his many positions of trust, Manne Kosonen was elected inspector of the Savolai Osakunta in 2000. The position was very pleasant to him, and he became a warm father figure and friend valued by both the members and seniors.

Family- and the family community were important to Manne. She met her husband Out in 1963 while studying together, they got married in 1967, and they had two sons and three grandchildren. Of all his titles, Manne considered vaar the most valuable.

Manne was interested in travel, and in addition to domestic destinations, more than 70 countries became familiar to him. He liked to move around in nature, and mushroom picking was a hobby he loved. The achievements of my youth on the Pitkälä sports field remained well in the memory, although the long jump result could add a centimeter every year.

Janne Kosonen

Harry Schulman

Ilkka Niiniluoto

The authors are Mauno Kosonen’s son and colleagues.