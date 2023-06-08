Obituary | Matti Häkkänen 1936–2023

Ambassador Matti Häkkänen died on May 27, 2023 in Helsinki at the age of 86. He was born in Helsinki on July 21, 1936.

Häkkänen matriculated from Norssi in Helsinki in 1955, completed military service in the coastal artillery and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1960. In the same year, he started at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from which he retired in 2001.

Matti and Pirkko Häkkänen’s career in diplomacy started in Paris in 1962. The gift of Paris was the friendship that was born with Kalevi and Irene Sorsa, which led to more than 40 years of continuous interaction and a cottage neighbor in Heinola’s Salajärvi.

in Paris Häkkänen acquired a Volvo PV544 Sport, with which he performed spectacular overtakes “so that the chicks would wonder what the hell is going on there”. Driving was a favorite pastime for him over the years. Häkkänen drove along the USA in the footsteps of his younger cousin, Eero Saarinen, whom he admired. We had the pleasure of traveling around the eastern neighbor and Eastern Europe in her.

Paris was followed by the Consulate General in New York. Consul General Paul Gustafsson, whom Häkkänen respects, also organized invitations for Finnish sports heroes. As one opportunity drew to a close, Häkkänen was tasked with escorting out Gunnar “GeeBee” Bärlund, a boxer who wasn’t about to leave yet. But Häkkänen dealt with that too by means of diplomacy.

Things didn’t go as smoothly for Paavo Nurmi. On the flight to Washington, Häkkänen tried to lighten up the conversation by explaining that we are now over Philadelphia. The big man remained silent throughout the flight, only arriving there he said: “By the way, Consul, it was Baltimore.”

Häkkäsen next assignment was Moscow. Spouse Pico characterized the cultural leap as “from Saks Fifth Avenue to the cabbage sections of Saks Kropotkin”.

The peak moments of Häkkänen’s career were as an ambassador in Paris. While accompanying President Koivisto on the battlefields of Northern France, he began to test Matt about the Wehrmacht marshals. It ended with the President’s proposed trade deals.

Häkkänen was one of UM’s elite as a master of diplomacy. He was sent as Finland’s ambassador to more countries than anyone else. He had a phenomenal ability and drive to adapt to new circumstances and establish the necessary relationships. The basis was the solid knowledge of Latin already acquired at school. Matti and Pico were a representative couple from western Finland.

In addition to Pico, Mati’s close circle includes sons Juhana and Nuutti and grandchildren.

I met Brotherus

Tom Groenberg

The authors are friends and colleagues of Matti Häkkänen.