Obituary | Mathematics is part of life

Professor Kalevi Suominen died in Helsinki on March 4, 2024, according to his wish at home. He was 83 years old, born in Helsinki on July 20, 1940.

Suominen matriculated at Pori’s Finnish co-educational high school in 1958 and then began studying at the University of Helsinki. During the first academic year, his fellow students could already read on the notice board of the mathematics department that he had completed the legendary difficult “big integral”, i.e. the final phase of mathematics studies, with a grade of 3/3.

In the year 1967 Suominen received his doctorate in the theory of quasi-conform descriptions, which at the time was the most important focus area of ​​Finnish mathematical research. Three years later, he was appointed assistant professor of mathematics at the University of Helsinki. The post was later changed to a professorship.

Suominen did not only study quasi-conformist descriptions, but wrote publications in many fields. He was able to supervise dissertations in the fields of algebraic geometry, algebraic topology, category theory and number theory.

As the editor of Mathematica Scandinavica, he supported the authors with his sharp observations. In his seminars, he discussed, for example, the latest results of the French Bourbakists. He also occasionally worked as a visiting professor or researcher, e.g. in Denmark and Sweden.

Suominen was rewarded for his merits in many ways. He was elected a member of the Finnish Academy of Sciences at an unusually young age in 1973.

Mathematics was an important part of Kalevi’s life until the end. In retirement, he participated in international conferences, and as a new hobby he had the development of an open source library for symbolic computing together with young enthusiasts. According to his partners, he was the leading mathematician of this SymPy project. They admired his uncomplicated, egalitarian attitude towards his juniors.

His students and colleagues at the university had the same experience: Kalevi was modest and sociable. He invited his graduate students to his home for visits and also participated in their family events. In coffee table debates, Kalevi could surprise with his knowledge of the most diverse fields, but he never tried to knock out his interlocutors, but in his gentle way praised their general education.

The fact that he passed away just a couple of months after his beloved Pirkko spouse speaks of the strength of Kalevi’s family ties. His close circle also included the children Laura, Risto, Liisa and Markku and their families.

Kaj Malm

Student and colleague of Kalevi Suominen.