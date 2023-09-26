Obituary | Markku Yli-Mäyry 1941–2023

Psychotherapist and a prison chaplain Markku Yli-Mäyry died of a long illness in Hämeenlinna on June 23, 2023. He was 81 years old, born in Kuortane on December 5, 1941.

Yli-Mäyry’s parents were deaf, so the firstborn son’s mother tongue was sign language. The future all-rounder in the field of therapy got used to being responsible for the family and the emotional burdens of loved ones at a young age. He was always away from school during the times when the mother’s mental health collapsed.

The family’s problems were not told to outsiders, for fear of being labeled as crazy and isolated from the community. Later, Yli-Mäyry’s motto was: what has been kept quiet must be talked about!

A year Even after graduating as a priest in 1976, the knowledge-hungry theologian studied and read diligently all his life. He trained as a prison and hospital nurse, a priest for the deaf, and a psycho, family, sexual and zone therapist.

The work in the church, prisons, with the hearing and intellectually disabled and Sexpo broadened the perception of humanity. Representatives of sexual minorities also found an understanding person at his reception.

“The underworld “credit priest”‘s last post was in Hämeenlinna Central Prison. Yli-Mäyry saw how the hidden burdens and negative emotions of the community are thrust upon weak and unsuccessful people. In an intergenerational, negative cycle, the patient becomes the scapegoat.

Being rejected and defiled, not speaking up, violence hidden under the surface, fear and aggression are always transferred to someone’s neck. Someone has symptoms, suffers and carries hidden traumas. Already deprived of love as a child, he seeks approval and boundaries in terrifying ways.

Yli-Mäyry sought to find goodness and beauty, a touch surface for mind-changing love, in the soul of even the most hardened psychopaths, murderers, rapists and pedophiles.

Rovasti taught that Christians can throw away Christianity if they believe that a person cannot be helped or even loved. The church should act as a mouthpiece for the downtrodden and bullied. A “believer” proudly approaching another from above is not capable of equal contact, but it is easier for the wounded themselves to approach others.

The psychotherapist closed his practice on Helsinki’s Eerikinkatu at the age of 80 in the summer of 2022. His passionate work attitude was sometimes considered too devoted by those close to him, when Markku left at night and even from the Christmas table to answer a crisis call.

He also treated his loved ones with great love and warmth. The zest for life, gratitude and caring for others continued until the end.

Markku’s close circle includes his wife and daughter and their families.

Janne Villa

Natalja Yli-Mäyry

The authors are Markku Yli-Mäyry’s colleague and daughter.