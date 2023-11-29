Obituary | Marjo Forsblom 1968–2023

Development manager Marjo Forsblom (b A ketoneformerly Kaihari) died in Helsinki on October 22, 2023 of lung cancer after living with the disease for more than three years. He was 55 years old, born in Kemijärvi on March 4, 1968.

Forsblom was a multitalent whose career went from working as a tour guide to selling in the logistics industry to developing work communities. He found his professional calling in the 21st century in the world of work community training and coaching. In recent years, he worked as the development manager of workforce management at the occupational pension insurance company Elo.

In his role, he utilized everything he had learned during his career and enjoyed seeing client companies develop in his work. He did his work with commitment until the last days of his life and brought his own, always positive contribution to the work community.

Forsblom was a bright and witty person. This was visible both during the illness and in the turning points in life before it. His positivity and faith in life remained until the end of his illness and was strongly transmitted With Content and Love -blog, where he shared information about lung cancer and the patient’s point of view, without forgetting the joy of life and love.

After falling ill, Forsblom went through a dark struggle, at the end of which he decided instead of fear and bitterness to focus on creating good for himself, his loved ones and those suffering from lung cancer. In Finland, in the last couple of years, he became the face and voice of lung cancer sufferers both in the media and in seminars. As an influencer, he used the same strengths as at work: the ability to convey information objectively and deal with people empathically.

Forsblom became deeply familiar with lung cancer research information, treatment and the status of patients. He was also a networking person, and it was only natural that he was elected to the board of Lung Cancer Europe (Luce). Like Luce, he wanted to influence that the stigma of lung cancer is removed and that sufferers receive equally good treatment. In these circumstances, Forsblom managed to leave an impressive mark in Finland as well.

Berry was a happy consumer of culture and a member of the choir. Those close to him often got to enjoy the cultural experiences he discovered. Experiencing new things and traveling were important to Marjo, and she made her last trip just a few weeks before her death.

A couple of years before she got sick, Marjo found the love of her youth by her side, and life together and a home by the sea in Lauttasaari and runs with Sulo the dog brought a lot of joy and strength. Marjo was one of those people who are incredibly good and easy to be around. He taught by example the meaning of kindness and joy.

We strive to fulfill our promise to live life to the fullest and continue to carry his message forward.

Johanna Muuraiskangas

The author is a friend of Marjo Forsblom.