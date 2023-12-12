Obituary | Maritta Pitkänen 1951–2023

Museum directorLicentiate of Philosophy Maritta Pitkänen died in Järvenpää on August 23, 2023. He was 72 years old, born in Vilppula on July 23, 1951.

Pitkänen grew up in a Karelian-Hämä family with five children. Home life in Uurai was mainly directed by the mother. There was a strong desire to draw and tinker, paper was not spared. Doll clothes and dollhouse furniture were made. This fed imagination and sense of beauty and remained a hobby for children until adulthood. Reading was also a family pastime.

I became close to the Orthodox religion through my father, and we went to the icon painting club of the Orthodox congregation together.

At high school age Pitkänen did summer jobs in Uppsala, and after matriculating from Viitaniemi co-ed school in 1970, he was able to read art history at Uppsala University.

During his studies, Pitkänen worked in one of the world's most important baroque museums, Skokloster Castle. There, he participated in various tasks that supported his studies, such as collection management and guidance.

Gösta Serlachius the art foundation chose Pitkänen as curator in 1973. Over time, the title changed to curator and museum director. Pitkänen tackled the tasks required for museum operations with the help of a small staff, and the museum building was renovated to meet modern requirements.

It was important to Pitkäsen to immediately start visiting the museum for schoolchildren, and the garden was also restored later. The work of the museum director naturally meant versatile cooperation with the city of Mänttä.

A spouse was also found in Mäntä, but the relationship broke up years later.

Pitkänen was a board member of the International Council of Museums ICOM from 1983 to 1995. He was a member of the jury of the European Museum of the Year Award organization for 12 years, for which he was awarded a lifetime museum ambassadorship. In addition to numerous recognitions, Pitkänen received the Fabiola medal in 2006, which was awarded by the patron of the European Museum Forum, Queen Fabiola of Belgium.

From work the happiness and meaning in life she received carried Marita to spectacular performances. The siblings' children and spending time with them brought great joy. As a manager, he maintained a good team spirit, was resourceful, demanding and had a sense of humor. He gave responsibility to employees and made people do their best.

Thanks to Marita's 35 years of work, the Gösta Serlachius Art Museum became a cultural destination, known for its significant collection of the golden age of Finnish art and the literary production related to the works.

Merja Taimio

The author is Maritta Pitkänen's sister.