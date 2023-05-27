Obituary | Marita Torsti-Hagman 1935–2023

Psychoanalysta psychiatrist Marita Torsti-Hagman (b Treasure) died on April 16, 2023 in Vantaa. He was 87 years old, born in Ruokolahti on July 27, 1935.

A medical career was clear to Torsti-Hagman as a child, and he graduated as a doctor from the University of Helsinki in 1961 and as a psychiatrist in 1967, after which he worked as a private practitioner until the end of his career.

Torsti-Hagman became interested in psychoanalytic thinking and theory early on, and when the education started in Finland, he was one of the first to start it in 1969. Together with his classmate Vilja Hägglund, they were the first psychoanalysts in Finland to question the concept of a woman’s psychosexual development and the meaning of the inner space and motherhood.

Even in his work as a psychiatrist, Torsti-Hagman was interested in the problems of psychosomatics and the importance of physicality in psychotherapeutic work as well.

When Torsti-Hagman found out about the permanent loss of hearing that threatened him, he focused – along with his work as a psychoanalyst – on studying the mother-child relationship. In the early 1990s, he started a years-long project in which he followed the development of the mother-child relationship from baby to school age in several families. Through research, she realized the great importance of a woman’s inner space in a girl’s development into a woman. She also explored the meaning of envy and the dilemmas of integrating femininity.

Torsti-Hagman gave numerous presentations on these topics and published articles in prestigious international journals. He compiled the articles into a book of essays The return of free association (2001), which was soon translated into English and Swedish.

Torsti-Hagman was an active discussant and uncompromisingly presented his views. He was very pleased when an encyclopedia was published in France in 2014 Le Dictionnaire Universel des créatrices, which included personal introductions of 12,000 significant women in world history. Marita was in it as a psychoanalyst researcher under the title of female scientists.

His athletic ability because of her deterioration, Marita had to resort to a wheelchair about ten years ago, but this did not prevent her active life. When he was young, he had been a national level tennis player, and he still played tennis even from a wheelchair.

He was also widely interested in classical music, literature and art. Nature was dear to him, and he especially followed the life of birds without being an actual ornithologist.

Last year, Marita lost her Gösta spouse after more than twenty years together. His close circle includes his children and grandchildren.

Ilpo Lahti

Milla Tamminen

The authors are friends and colleagues of Marita Torsti-Hagman.