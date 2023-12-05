Obituary | Maiju Myyrä 1931–2023

Theological master’s degree, Psychotherapist Maiju Myrä died on November 1, 2023 in Helsinki at the age of 92. He was born in Heinjoki on February 26, 1931.

Family heritage was dear to Maiju Myyrä. My father’s father, Antti Myyrä, was a shoemaker and suntio, from a family of church builders. Maiju’s parents, Tauno and Elvi, were civilized people at heart. At home, the integrity of relationships between people was cherished. Maiju used to say that Civilization will not end as long as there are people like Antti and Tauno Myyrä.

Maiju Myrä had already early on received the gift of understanding life, its rich feelings and mind. Understanding feelings was combined with love and trust in God. Life was colored by Kannas’ safe and joyful evangelical faith.

After graduating with a master’s degree in theology, Myyrä worked 1959–1962 in Gothenburg in the church’s migrant work. A brave and proactive woman dared to look for lost people even in side alleys that the policemen were suspicious of. When the work in Sweden ended, Myyrä was thanked by the bishops as well as by people on the sidelines of life.

In the year 1962 Myyrä was invited to be the first hospital theologian at Nikkilä hospital. Already during his studies, he had gained experience in the atmosphere of mental hospitals in Kammio and Kivelä hospitals. In Nikkilä, Myyrä’s supervisor was Oscar Parland. Influenced by this, Myyrä started working in therapy and applied for the Therapeia foundation’s long six-year training. Myrä became not only a church lecturer but also a learned psychotherapist and educational analyst.

In 1968, Myyrä moved to the newly established work supervisor position of the family affairs consultation center of the parishes of Helsinki. Nikkilä experienced a great loss. Oscar Parland gave a speech in which he said that psychiatry includes two important areas, sexuality and religion. “Usually those who understand sexuality do not understand religion and vice versa, but Maiju has understood both.”

in the 1970s Myyrä worked at the Church’s training center as a teacher of spiritual care. Together with Kaarle Viika, he created the content for the ecclesiastical job guidance training. In 1976, he returned to Helsinki as a family counselor, a position he held until his retirement in 1994.

Maiju’s life wisdom and sensitivity were combined with her high professional competence. If there were church builders in Myyrä’s family, so was Maiju. He didn’t build walls, but he kept people’s minds up. He knew how to guide both priests and parishioners.

Maijun the home was overflowing with the art he loved: the works of his godchildren, Nikkilä’s patients and prominent Finnish artists. He had a personal connection with everyone. The presence of love radiated as life force and trust until the end.

The last stanza of Maiju’s favorite verse reflects what he ultimately sought refuge in: “When the evening is here and the work is finished, our eyes already carry through the night, and when the heart beats its last beat, I can give my life to you.” Thus, in the safety of Christ’s mercy, let the journey have a blissful end.”

Liisa Tuovinen

Eero Huovinen

The authors are a colleague and student of Maiju Myyrä.