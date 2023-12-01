Obituary | Lydia von Koch-Haaksalo 1917–2023

Nurse Lydia Beatrice von Koch-Haaksalo died on October 31, 2023 in Helsinki. He was 106 years old, born on July 19, 1917 in Mariehamn.

Von Koch-Haaksalo was born as the second child of an emigrant family of ten children. Father Konstantin was born in Ukraine and grew up in a Russian cultural circle, although his family roots led to Estonia, Denmark and Ukraine. Born in Tampere, Nadežda’s family was from Belarus.

Von Koch-Haaksalo was one year old when Finland decided that all former Russian citizens had to leave the country. The family’s mother was pregnant again, and the family was given a reprieve until the child was born. Deportation was avoided when Konstantin received Ukrainian citizenship based on his place of birth.

Family that is, in poverty, even in hunger. In 1924, my father started doing spiritual work in Terijoki as a spiritual nurse for refugees from Russia and the Soviet Union.

Many nationalities lived in Terijoki and many languages ​​were spoken. The Kochi extended family blended in well, although those who spoke Russian were not always looked upon favorably, and lived in Terijoki until the Winter War.

Von Koch-Haaksalo studied nursing in Vyborg and graduated in 1941. She often recalled how she woke up the girls in the dormitory and escorted them to shelter when the bombers flew over the city for the first time. During the Continuation War, he served in several military hospitals.

Vierumäki was treating German prisoners of war who were to be handed over to the Soviet Union. On the last night, Lydia went around to each one and wrote down their addresses. Father Konstantin sent their families information about their fate through the Swedish Red Cross. One of the men Lydia met on the last night contacted her after returning home after a long imprisonment.

Lydia herself lost three of her siblings in the wars.

After the war, Lydia worked at the dermatology hospital of the Defense Forces in Suomenlinna. On the ice between the island and Kaivopuisto, he ran into a young officer, Magnus Haaksalo. Manu was her great love. They got married in 1949, and the marriage remained childless.

Manu life and military career defined Lydia’s life for ten years until her husband’s death in 1989. He quit his job and focused on taking care of the home and representative duties. High-ranking guests came from both East and West, and Lydia, who knew Russian, made sure, among other things, that the wives of the generals in Moscow received a good welcome.

Due to Manu’s work, the places of residence changed frequently, the last being Oulu, where Lieutenant General Haaksalo served as the commander of the military county. A retirement home was found in Veikkola, after becoming a widow Lydia lived in Roihuvuori for almost 30 years and her last years in Onnitalo in Tammisalo.

Lydia was a wise and humorous person. Perhaps the secret of his health and longevity was his bright attitude towards life: “After all, I’ve also had difficulties and sorrows in my life, but it doesn’t help to dwell on them. We have to look ahead.” Heiveröinen Lydia, who cried from hunger in her father’s arms as a small child, eventually lived to be the eldest of her siblings. “Have I been forgotten here”, he often wondered.

For the rest of us, he was a link to the early days and fateful years of independent Finland.

Helka Ahava

Mark von Koch

Erik Rissanen

The authors are the children of Lydia von Koch-Haaksalo’s sisters.