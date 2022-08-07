Obituary | Lotta Oila 1940–2022

Dentist Lotta Kerttu Kaisa Oila (nee Ollikainen) died in Nurme on 14 May 2022 at the age of 81. He was born in a family of eight children in a country house in Lapinlahti on September 18, 1940.

Some of the siblings had already died before the hole was born. The mother of the family wanted her children, especially the girls, to get an education, because agriculture would not support everyone. Lotta Oila’s school life began at the age of 5 in a circuit school, a few weeks in the spring, a few in the fall, and continued in the fifth grade in Kuopio, which meant living 60 kilometers away from home during school days at a very young age.

After graduation, Oila started his studies at the University of Helsinki. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in dentistry in 1963 and a licentiate in 1966. He graduated as a specialist dentist in Hammashuolto in 1983.

Helsinki At the annual course of the university’s Department of Dentistry, Oila’s host was future Spouse Pertti Oila. In 1966, they moved to Nurme in North Karelia, where their only child was born.

The first years Lotta Oila worked as a private dentist in Nurme. After this, a long health center career began, in addition to which she also ran a private practice together with her husband. Oila worked as a dentist in charge of the Nurme health center between 1986 and 2004, which can be considered a reasonably long period.

The President of the Republic awarded him with the Order of the White Rose of Finland in 2003. Until the end of their lives, Lotta and Pertti also kept in active contact with their original course friends and other colleagues in different parts of Finland.

His mother influencing the position of women and their education was important as a legacy for Oila. He served in several positions of trust, such as the Zonta organization, the Soldier Home Association, reservist and national defense organizations, as a representative of the Confederation in municipal and parish trust bodies. The culmination of the trust activities was participation in the Zonta organization’s international conference in Detroit.

In addition to acts of trust, Lotta had many favorite hobbies, which she liked to spend her free time with. His main hobbies were traveling, golf, skiing, tennis and gardening. Traveling around the world and Finland was a passion that always ended with the statement that “it’s nice to be back home”. Many countries and continents were not missed.

Lotta was a warm and caring person, whose roots from Savoia never left him. He may never have put himself out there, but he got a lot done. He was a child of the sun whose last wish was to die during the melting earth and avoid being institutionalized. It happened on a sunny May evening, when, as a result of a fall, he suddenly passed away in his son’s arms, as he said, and moved painlessly across the border in the middle of a conversation while waiting for an ambulance.

His close circle included his son and his spouse and five grandchildren. He also had a large circle of friends.

Kimmo Oila

The author is the son of Lotta Oila.