Obituary | Lidia Iranto 1933–2023

Supplier Lidia Iranto (formerly Nikkiborn Selava) died in Helsinki on August 20, 2023. He was 90 years old, born on June 29, 1933 in Vyborg, where his family and relatives were vacationing at the time.

In his soul, Iranto was a true Stadi friidu. As a high school student, she wrote in Tyttönorssi in 1952. She met her first husband, Pertti Niki, in the fields of the South Finnish branch. Three children were born from the marriage.

Irannon career in the newspaper world began when he was hired as the secretary of the editor-in-chief of Uuiden Suomen in 1962. In the editorial office of Lönnrotinkatu, Lidi – or Lidu or Lida – met political reporter Matti Iranto and entered into a marriage with him, with whom one child was born.

In a 1966 US commercial, the stylish Lidia Iranto presents the mail that has arrived to Pentti Pouka. Before the shoot, the secretary had of course visited the hairdresser. He wasn’t a fancy dresser, but he mastered the customs.

The time was politically stormy, and even the secretary had to balance in the editor-in-chief’s front room. Eero Petäjäniemi, admired by Iranto, was dismissed, but Iranto also knew how to get along with his successor Pouka. Journalists appreciated Iranno’s ability to organize things – for example Petäjäniemi’s emotional homework with potato salad or Jyrki Vesikansa’s move to Bonn as a correspondent.

in the 1970s Iranto moved to US as a journalist, working in the domestic, current affairs and culture departments, and finally as a careful editorial secretary until the magazine’s closure in 1991. In the 1980s, Usar’s colleagues chose Lid as their chief steward. In the task, he of course strictly sided with his colleagues, but he also understood the viewpoints of the editors-in-chief.

Even though emotions may have been on the surface, chief shop steward Iranto Tyynen remained matter-of-fact, and we managed to find a solution that satisfied everyone with him, even on difficult issues.

All Lidia’s children got involved in their mother’s work in some way: by writing music and book reviews for the magazine, being photographed or working in support positions at the magazine company. The bohemian nature associated with the journalist’s work made Lidia a more free-spirited mother than the default in her time, who also became a friend of many of her children’s friends and the children of acquaintances’ families.

A large group of long-term friends – which, of course, had time to thin out during Lidia’s long life – was the strength that Lidia still lived on even after the tragic brain infarction in 2008.

During the Finnish Journalists’ Association’s trips to St. Petersburg and Leningrad, Lidia acted as a skilled Russian interpreter. She participated in the association’s activities, except for her last years, because editorship was a strong part of Lidia Iranno’s identity.

Jyrki Vesikansa

Annamari Iranto

The authors are Lidia Iranno’s former colleague and supervisor and the youngest child.