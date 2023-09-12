Obituary | Leena Talvio 1971–2023

Cantor, master of music Leena Talvio (b Kiviniemi) died on June 4, 2023 in Forssa from a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 52 years old, born in Sodankylä on January 26, 1971.

Talvio spent his childhood and youth in Kemijärvi. When he was two years old, the father of the family died in a hunting accident. In a challenging situation, Talvio showed responsibility by taking care of his younger siblings. He was also the hardest-working berry picker in the family together with Mirja’s mother. As a Lapland girl, Leena enjoyed herself in the middle of nature in the forest, on the fells and in the water.

Music, Christian faith and family were also important resources in Talvio’s life. At primary school age, he started his studies at a music college and graduated with excellent grades. He acted as an accompanist for the youth choir and arranged the choir’s songs for various instruments in the church.

Periwinkle graduated from Kemijärvi high school in 1990. After high school, he moved to Helsinki and completed his master’s studies in music at the Sibelius Academy of the University of the Arts. After working for a while as a teacher, he completed his studies and graduated as a cantor. In his work as a cantor, Talvio was able to combine his love for music and his vocation to serve the parishioners.

Talvio worked for almost ten years in the cathedral parish of Espoo. He was a versatile cantor, whose skill in free accompaniment was admired by many. Talvio also inspired the monkey Lions club to sing. The Lions’ signature march accompanied by him was sung at the club’s party no less than four times in a row.

In everything in what she did, Leena was unyielding and conscientious. His sensitivity, sense of humor and gentleness have been remembered by friends and family members. The sudden passing of Ilkka’s spouse three years ago broke Leena’s heart. Supporting Leena and Laura’s daughter in grief were Leena’s beloved childhood family and her spouse’s relatives, who had become her second family over the years.

I remember the moments together at the cabin and on the sailboat. Laura was the apple of Leena’s eye. Musicality united them. Many times mother and daughter played together in Espoo Cathedral.

For the last year, Leena worked as a cantor in Jokioinen parish. He became interested in his Sámi roots and also taught parishioners to sing in the Sámi language. In the program of the church choir’s 70th anniversary concert, there was a part in Sami that Leena was supposed to sing. He could no longer participate in this.

Paula Kiviniemi

Mari Mathlin

Markku Talvio

The authors are Leena Talvio’s sister, colleague and father of the deceased spouse.