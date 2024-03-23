Obituary | Leena Hirvonen 1949–2024

For a long time made a career in music Leena Hirvonen died exhausted by a serious illness early on Friday morning in Helsinki, February 2, 2024. He was 74 years old when he died.

Leena Hirvonen was born in Savonlinna on April 27, 1949. She was born as the first child of a family of five children.

As a child, Leena had to take care of her younger siblings a lot, as the parents were often at work. He had no children of his own.

Leena went to school in Savonlinna, and hard work at school was finally rewarded. She graduated from Savonlinna Girls' High School with good grades in 1969.

Before post-graduate studies, he worked in Oili Laamanen's bookstore in 1969–1970. The relationship between Leena and Oil continued to be good until Laamanen's death.

After this, Leena started her studies at the Savonlinna Language Institute. The main subject was German. He practiced his practical language skills during his summer vacation in Berlin, when he worked in the summer of 1971 at the Frauen- und Kinderklinik hospital in various auxiliary positions. He graduated from the Language Institute in 1973.

In the same year, Leena ended up in the music industry, which eventually became her life's work. He moved to the Savonlinna Opera Festival and at the same time his love for classical music was ignited. Leena also spent a lot of her free time in Olavinlinna listening to opera music.

The time at the opera festival finally lasted ten years. In 1983, he moved to Helsinki for an invitational position and became the general secretary of the newly founded Center for the Promotion of Performing Arts (Esek).

Leena committed to his new job admirably. Eseki and later as the general secretary of the Music Promotion Foundation, she worked until her well-deserved retirement in 2015. Leena's contribution was noticed not only by her loved ones but also widely in the music industry, as she was awarded the Emma statue in 2008 for her achievements in music.

Retirement days were overshadowed by illness, but Leena remained positive until the last moments, even though there was no hope for anything better.

He fulfilled his retirement days by still keeping close track of his time. In her last years, Leena liked to discuss things like ice hockey and other sports. The thirst for information was never quenched.

By nature, Leena was extremely kind, unnecessarily modest, generous and nice. As an intelligent person, he was a skilled conversationalist with whom he could talk about anything.

Leena was able to return to Savonlinna once more. He was blessed in the presence of loved ones on March 16. The urn has been placed in Talvisalo cemetery next to father, mother and brother. Leena was missed by her siblings, relatives and friends.

Ville Hirvonen

The author is Leena Hirvonen's niece.