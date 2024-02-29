Obituary | Lea Tervonen 1928–2024

Nurse Lea Maria Tervonen (b Strait) died on February 1, 2024 in Helsinki. He was 95 years old, born in Kiikala on July 16, 1928.

She was the fourth daughter of the Aliperhee house, and both in her childhood family and later in her own family there were four girls and one boy.

Tervonen was nurturing by nature, and nurturing was an important part of her identity. She studied to become a nurse in Turku, after which she worked as a nurse at the Kankaa paper mill in Central Finland. In Jyväskylä, she also met her future husband Esa Tervose. The couple married in 1953.

The Tervoses moved to the capital region in 1955 and finally settled in Länsi-Pakila. The Elontie house became the family's home and later an important meeting place for the whole family. Being at home with the children was important to Lea Tervose, but she also had a long career as a school nurse.

Tervonen traveled a lot with his spouse, who worked as an airline captain, and visited almost all continents. In their retirement years, the couple spent long winters in Florida, until the spouse's health required them to stay in Finland.

Leah was social and until the last years kept in touch with his coursemates from nursing school, whom he met regularly. With her friends, Lea played cards and had coffee, she kept in touch with relatives and other friends by phone.

For the grandchildren, Lea was Grandma, whom you could visit anytime. Over the years, several children and grandchildren lived at Lea's place in Pakila in different stages of their lives. Lea had a rich social life, and you could run into any relative or acquaintance at her place.

Leah loved beautiful things and was good at crafts. When the children were small, she sewed their clothes and later wove woolen socks for the whole family. In the last years, she stopped weaving woolen socks, and her free time was spent weaving carpets, which was an important hobby for Lea.

Lea's close circle included children, grandchildren and grandchildren's children.

Maria Hukkamäki

The author is Lea Tervonen's grandchild.