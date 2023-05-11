Obituary | Lauri Tornivuori 1936–2023

Court of Appeal Counsel, a jazz pianist Lauri Tornivuori died in Helsinki on April 3, 2023. He was 87 years old, born in Helsinki on February 24, 1936.

Tornivuori, who lived in Käpylä almost all his life, was Taivari’s son. As a child, he used to climb a tree to sing, and when a piano was bought at home, the secrets of music were quickly revealed.

Instead, the dream of a career as a football player did not come true, but Tornivuori turned it into a victory. He started to inspire his younger ones and went from door to door gathering Vallila’s boys to the ball field.

I’m visiting Tornivuori, who graduated from co-educational school in 1956, went to study law like his father. Graduating as a Bachelor of Law in 1966 was followed by an auscultation at Haapajärvi. Tornivuori recalled judge Gunnar Nouro’s attitude marked by compassion and justice. Together they had a good time – in the mushroom forest, arias rang out.

Tornivuori’s career at the Helsinki Court of Appeal began in 1967 as a bailiff, Tornivuori was appointed as an appellate advisor in 1985, and he retired in 1999.

Administration did not prevent music making. Already during RUK 1956–1957, Tornivuori had taken care of the student union’s dance orchestra, and gigging started early – he earned study money, e.g. with the legendary KY.

Tornivuori worked as a restaurant pianist for a long time, for example in the 1980s he played in Kalevankatu’s Puerto del Silencio and later in Omenapuu. From the 1990s to the early 2000s, he created the atmosphere of the Savoy by the Steinway: the selection of songs was wide and the set varied from night to night. The cultured environment suited Lauri, who nevertheless made sure that he got to play with the band. The ability to play together was not allowed to disappear.

Jazz bands Lauri’s life was enough. He called e.g. In Djavos Heppes and Pekka Leimun’s Swingtet, born in the circle of Yleisradio people. Lauri actively participated in the creation of the Jaso Big Band in 1979 and was involved for 15 years. From the pianist, the association also got a treasurer and an expert in jurisprudence.

Lauri was a member of the Polaris Celebration Band, founded in 1981, for more than 40 years. PCB often performed in Storyville, in whose upper bar Lauri sometimes jammed with bassist Tuomas Kalliala.

His chapter was making music with fellow student Pekka Hämäläinen. The friends created hilarious songs: Pekka composed and sang, Lauri was mainly responsible for the lyrics. Joining the EU in 1995 also inspired them to assemble the band Starbut.

The piano Lauri had a good time. Over time, PCB’s gigs became less frequent, but the training continued. Anssi Mänttäri’s band met almost every week, and to Lauri’s delight, his own son played the bass guitar.

Lauri’s fate was the icy street in March. For someone who walked long distances every day, the hospital bed was a prison: quickly he faded away from us. In addition to his spouse, Lauri’s close circle includes two sons and a daughter from previous unions and five grandchildren.

Eija Rauske

The author is the spouse of Lauri Tornivuori.