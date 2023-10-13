Obituary | Kyllikki Räsänen 1934–2023

Teacher Peace Kyllikki Räsänen (b Askonen) died on September 18, 2023 at his home in Tuusula, exhausted by illnesses and long life. He was 88 years old, born in Utajärvi on September 19, 1934.

Kyllikki Askonen’s childhood years were affected by wartime. Air raid alarms had to be run away, and soldiers were moving near the home.

She was still a little girl and remembered when the sisters once ran to the pasture to tell her that the war was over. The women of the village finally got real coffee instead of substitute, and one of them poured coffee on her head out of sheer joy!

In the coffee shop, Kylliki became a skilled baker and coffee maker. There were enough passers-by. The gramophone played, and sometimes there was dancing.

After coming As a high school student from the Oulu joint school, Askonen received a scholarship and entered the University of Helsinki. Studying the English language soon took her to England, Hampshire to nurse four children. He was kept there.

He remembered the family’s grandmother, Lady Violet, with whom they spent the summer at Stanway Manor. The youngest son of the family became the author of story books, Robert Benson.

When Kyllikki Askonen continued his studies in Helsinki, he got to know Sakari Räsäse. Sake became her husband, and a reporter for Viikkosanomit and Helsingin Sanomat. Sakke was from Kypäjärvi, Heinävede. Kyllikki also settled there as a summer resident, and when he was young he worked as a teacher there together with his mother-in-law Siiri Räsänen.

Four children were born to the family: Ville, Mari, Minna and Erkki. Home life was filled with Kyllik’s teaching work, and Sakar’s journalistic writing work and travels, the longest of which was together with Caj Bremer all the way to Ethiopia, for Emperor Haile Selassie’s birthday. The home was multi-artistic and open, the Norwegian photographer Kåre Kivijärvi also spent time there on several occasions.

Enough Räsänen worked as a teacher in many schools, got the position of English lecturer at Rekola co-educational school in 1972, from which he retired in 1994. The family’s Tuusula house was surrounded by a rose fence and apple trees – there Kyllikki painted watercolors and made Easter eggs, as well as puppets for the enjoyment of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He still dabbled in Middle English poetry and Finnish and illustrated Shakespeare Sonnetswhich he self-published in 2010.

Enough was a teacher and an artist. In addition to work and studies, he went to draw models in the university’s drawing room and painted landscapes in the courses of the Free Art School. He was most fascinated by watercolors. Rose paintings were always created from brushes in the summer, and the painting papers were well preserved in the rooms of the old summer house.

Kyllikki also participated in local art exhibitions with his “sculptures” made from pieces of wood and pieces of string, the names of which he always pondered with as much enthusiasm as the pictorial form.

Mari Räsänen

Ville Räsänen

The authors are the daughter and son of Kyllikki Räsänen.