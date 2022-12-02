Obituary | Kirsti Timperi 1952–2022

Executive Director Kirsti Timperi died in Espoo on October 21, 2022 from a rapidly progressing, relapsed illness. He was 70 years old, born in Rautjärvi on January 9, 1952.

My childhood family included a younger sister and brother. He got a strong confidence in life from his parents and grandparents.

Stamp graduated from Imatra’s Vuoksenniska co-educational school in 1971. Dreams of studying at a business school came true, which meant moving to the capital region.

He lived with his family in Espoo for most of his adult life. Interested in taking care of common issues, Timperi held several positions of trust, e.g. As a deputy councilor of the city of Espoo, in the delegation of the Chamber of Commerce and the daycare center in Satumetsä, of which he was one of the founding members.

After graduating in economics in 1981, Timperi worked at Tietotehdas Oy and its subsidiaries Businessman Oy and TT-Training Center in several roles. He worked e.g. as an application advisor and manager before becoming an entrepreneur in 1994.

Job in information and communication technology continued in his own WinStep Oy, which quickly became one of the largest trainers of Microsoft products. Timperi was chosen as Espoo’s entrepreneur of the year, and he got his own interview segment on television Contemporaryprogram. In addition to his company, he was the CEO of Suomen Hotellivaraus Oy from 1995 to 2008.

At the beginning of the new millennium, Timperi enthusiastically started a new career. In his directorship at Tieke Tietoyheyskuntan kehitmiskeskus ry, his interests and skills in both technology and economics were combined again. The transition to Tieke’s executive director in 2012 was a natural continuation of long-term work in building a better information society. Kirsti retired at the beginning of 2020 after turning 68.

Family was, however, the most important to Kirst. She found her future husband and the father of her children already in school at Imatra. Later, however, life took them apart. A new partner was later found through working life. With the new partner, Kirsti added two more children to her extended family in addition to her own three children and two grandchildren.

The family brought immense joy and meaning to Kirsti’s life and gave space to the Karelian hospitality that was born in her. The cottage in Kuusamo’s Ruka was an important place to relax in the middle of both hectic work life and retirement days.

Kirsti was interested in many things and developing his thinking. Reading, classical music and visual arts were important to him. He was known as a great cook and organizer of parties, which was enjoyed both at home, in a large circle of friends and in the work community.

Kirsti left a deep and warm memory for all of us who knew her. His positivity, humor, warmth and helpfulness will be missed.

Kari Järveläinen

Ilkka Lakaniemi

Hanna Vuohelainen

The authors are Kirsti Timper’s spouse and colleagues.