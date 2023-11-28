Obituary | Kalevi Steel Year 1933–2023

Senior Engineer Kalevi Ilmari Teräsvuo died on October 14, 2023 in Helsinki at the age of 89. He was born in Helsinki on December 26, 1933.

Teräsvuo graduated from Helsinki’s Finnish Normal High School in 1953. The young radio amateur was interested in communication technology, and he began studying at the Electrical Engineering Department of the Technical University, from which he graduated with a Master of Science in Engineering in 1960.

Tele industry and the new winds of technology were interesting. Teräsvuo was one of the young makers who built the technology and equipment required for the TV broadcast in the studio of the Technology Promotion Foundation on Albertinkatu. Tes-TV was born, with its first test broadcast in 1955 and public TV broadcast the following year. This also spurred Yleisradio to start test broadcasts, and regular TV broadcasts began in 1958.

Teräsvuo worked at Tes-TV (from 1959 Tesvisio) in technical positions from 1957 to 1959 and as head of the technical department from 1960 to 1965, when a transmitter network was built in Helsinki, Tampere and Oulu.

In the year 1965 Teräsvuo moved to Posti- ja lännätinhallitus (from 1981 Posti- ja telelaitos), where he created a long career. As a senior engineer, he was involved in international activities and negotiated many solutions related to the future of Finnish telecommunications, such as which color television system to choose. Another major solution where he had his fingers in the game was related to mobile phones, when the NMT and then the GSM system was introduced in the early 1980s.

In the 1990s, Teräsvuo participated as a representative of the Post and Telecommunications Authority in international meetings related to the development of European integration and its effects on the Finnish telecommunications industry. Teräsvuo was known as a strict and tenacious negotiator.

For retirement after staying, the family-loving man had time to devote himself to genealogical research. He became familiar with the National Archives, and he mapped his mother’s and father’s families as far as information was available from church records. He got excited when he started finding new relatives and American cousins ​​through the internet.

Teräsvuo followed the discussion about climate change, where he was interested in the effect of the variation of solar radiation on global warming. He made calculations with the precision of an engineer and kept in touch with like-minded scientists and politicians in different parts of the world even in the last weeks of his life.

Kalevi Teräsvuo was an eternal Norse. He regularly met his school friends until he fell at home in the winter of 2019 and as a result of the accident lost some of his ability to exercise.

The mobile phone and the internet opened up his world and made it possible to keep in touch with important people as close as on the other side of the Atlantic.

Maria Forsman

The author is Kalevi Teräsvuo’s cousin.