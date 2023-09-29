Obituary | Kalevi Heikkilä 1932–2023

Teaching advisor Kalevi Heikkilä died on June 23, 2023 in Oit, Hausjärvi. He was 91 years old, born in Hausjärvi on May 5, 1932.

Heikkilä graduated from Lahti Lyceum and continued his studies at the University of Helsinki, where he graduated with a master’s degree in philosophy majoring in Finnish history. The teaching training was still in progress when Mirja and Kalevi Heikkilä started their work at the Kuortane co-educational school in 1959.

The family faced a great sadness in the spring of 1973, when Mirja and the eldest daughter Elina died in a traffic accident. However, Kalevi’s work at Kuortane continued until 1994, until his retirement.

Heikkilä the two-meter-long, smiling being was the right amount of history teacher, educator and Kuortane high school developer – a job where the students were always a priority. Heikkilä became the principal of Kuortanee co-educational school in 1968, when Finland was preparing for elementary school and had to decide how to secure the future of Kuortanee high school. The first special upper secondary schools took their first steps, and more were planned. The idea of ​​Kuortanene’s physical education high school was born when there was also a sports academy in the town.

At first, the idea received a lukewarm reception from the school board, so other ways had to be looked for. The development towards a sports high school took place step by step by increasing electives and special courses, and finally in the spring of 1985 the Ministry of Education granted permission for a sports high school experiment as a “student gift”.

The experiment continued until 1994, when Kuortanee sports high school was established and the principal, educational advisor Heikkilä could retire after having done a great deal of development work.

Skillfully In addition to teaching and rector’s duties, Heikkilä had time for decades to be involved in the positions of trust of the municipality and the parish. He was a representative of the National Coalition in the municipal council from 1965 to 1996. Heikkilä was on the board of the Teachers’ Professional Association from 1976 to 1986 and on the board of Akava from 1978 to 1979. His favorite hobbies from his youth and even in his retirement years included e.g. scouting, Lions activities and reserve officers.

After retiring, Heikkilä started researching history and wrote the 50-year history of Kuortanene Sports College, the part of sports in the seventh part of the history of South Ostrobothnia, the history of the Reserve Officers’ District of South Ostrobothnia, and many articles for various publications. All of these showed Heikkilä’s versatile reading.

As a history connoisseur, Heikkilä was still involved Nokiottat – Kuortane and the people of Kuortane 1860–1960 -in the history control group for as long as health allowed. Rightly so, Heikkilä was named the Kuurtanelaas of Kunno in 2007.

Kalevi moved back to his birthplace Hausjärvi in ​​2008, to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

From there, too, he kept in touch with Kuortanee in many ways, went to give speeches at parties and participated in the meetings of the tradition association of his former workplace, Noki-Set.

Antti Heikkilä

Liisa Ruismäki

Sinikka Sulin

The authors are Kalevi Heikkilä’s son, students, friend and colleague.