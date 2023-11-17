Obituary | Kaisu Salmi 1937–2023

Artistic manager Tuulikki Kaarina (Kaisu) Strait (b Weiste) died in Helsinki on August 23, 2023. He was 86 years old, born in Helsinki on February 22, 1937.

Kaisu Salmi spent his whole life working with Christmas decorations. The childhood home and the Christmas decoration factory founded by his father KA Weiste were located in Helsinki’s Pukinmäki. Salmi spent his entire working career, more than 40 years, in the Weiste family business, KA Weiste Oy.

Salmi loved everything beautiful, he was artistically talented, a visualist and an excellent draftsman. Utilizing these strengths, he was able to develop new decorative designs for decades and be responsible for Weiste’s product collection, which in the 1980s and 1990s included 500 to 1,000 articles, including custom products made for customers.

Strait served as the leader of the design team and during his career saw the change in the decorative industry as plastic became the basic material instead of the silver wire of the early days. “I always wanted to stick to that, that the spirit of Christmas remained in the decorations, even though the materials and fashions changed,” he said.

Salmi knew how to combine an artistic and commercial vision when planning and implementing impressive trade fair stands both at home and abroad every year. He was also centrally involved in the sales work. In the early 1990s, more than 80 percent of Christmas decoration production was exported to around 30 countries. In 1992, Salmi participated in receiving the export award of the President of the Republic granted to the company, with which decades of hard work were rewarded.

The beautiful sales packaging designed by Salmi completed the unique look of Finnish Christmas decorations. For the export pictures, he visualized wonderful theme and atmosphere pictures where new products were presented. “You can never get bored of Christmas”, was Kaisu’s motto, “not even if you work all year round amidst the Christmas decorations.”

In his retirement years Kaisu enthusiastically continued his hobby of collecting old Christmas decorations and recovered the already lost treasures of Weiste’s early decades. Several museum entities asked him to cooperate in organizing Christmas-themed exhibitions, which Kaisu was happy to participate in, thus bringing out the company’s history as well. In these years, Kaisua started to be called the Grand Lady of Christmas and also Mrs. Joulu. The Weiste Wanha Villa Christmas decoration store located in his old home continues Kaisu’s goal of bringing joy and atmosphere to homes.

The marriage between Kaisu and his schoolmate Kauko Salme from Pukinmäki lasted over 60 years, and two sons were born to the family. Pukinmäki was a beloved home for Kaisu and Kauko all their lives, the development of which they influenced in many positive ways. The family always spent their summer vacations at their summer place in Kerimäki, on the shore of Puruvesi, which was a familiar environment to Kaisu since childhood summers.

Kaisu also got to enjoy being a grandmother, she was a close and caring grandmother to her two grandchildren and she still managed to hold her newborn grandson in her arms. Awareness of the chain of generations is preserved for the younger members of the family thanks to the family gatherings that Kaisu has called over the course of forty years.

Timo Salmi

Liisa Vertanen

The authors are Kaisu Salme’s son, niece and colleague.