Obituary | Kaija Saariaho became one of the world’s most prominent composers, despite having to be left without teaching because of her gender

Composer Kaija Saariaho died on Friday, June 2, 2023 of glioblastoma, a brain tumor. He was 70 years old, born on October 14, 1952. Saariaho’s death is reported by his family on Saariaho’s Facebook page.

Saariaho was one of Finland’s most successful composers of all time. His greatest popularity began with his first opera in the early 2000s. L’amour de loin i.e., Kaukainen arakkus was inspired by a legend from the Middle Ages, and its mystical atmosphere was perfectly matched by the sophisticated tones of Saariaho’s music.

Faraway Love premiered in August 2000 in Salzburg and has since been performed in various parts of the world. Saariaho received the 2003 Grawemeyer award for his opera.

Saariaho’s career culminated in his fifth opera Innocencewhich premiered at the Aix-en-Provence festival in France in the summer of 2021. The premiere was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as were the other productions of the work – Innocence was a joint order of several opera houses, including the Finnish National Opera.

However, the delay caused that From Innocence became one of the events of Saariaho’s 70th anniversary autumn 2022 in Finland. The performances of the National Opera were sold out and praised. During the autumn, Saariaho and his music were widely celebrated in various parts of Finland, orchestras and other musical actors performed his production widely.

Kaija Saariaho’s opera Innocence premiered in Aix-en-Provence in the summer of 2021. Saariaho on the right, soloist Vilma Jää next to her and conductor Susanna Mälkki in the middle.

Saariahon there was truly something to celebrate in life and career. He became one of the most important composers in the world and was contributing to making Finland a major power in art music. However, he himself found it difficult to be in the public eye due to his own shyness. “I have interpreted shyness to be related to such a strong inner life that it also creates a wall to the outside,” said Saariaho In HS’s 60th anniversary interview in 2012.

“Adolescence was difficult for me because I was searching for an identity. I tried to find role models for myself, but a huge lack of self-esteem prevented me from doing what was important, i.e. music. I played different instruments and was into music, but I felt like I wasn’t talented enough. But I had a huge sense of compulsion with music and I was just too unhappy. I had to start composing to my heart’s content because I felt like I couldn’t do anything else.”

Saariaho grew up in the 1970s, when the music scene was strongly male-dominated. Saariaho wanted to study composition at the Sibelius Academy, but two composition teachers refused to teach her, “because she was a girl and would get married soon, and the education would be wasted”, as she herself recalled later.

Fortunately, he got a teacher Paavo Heininen“which was absolutely equal”, as Saariaho said.

Kaija Saariaho, percussionist Pauli Hämäläinen and composer Esa-Pekka Salonen in 1984.

He studied composition at the Sibelius Academy as a student of Paavo Heininen in 1976–81, when he was also involved in the Korvat auki association founded by young composers. Its purpose was to bring new music to the Finnish music scene, and with that, many other key musical influences emerged in the Finnish music scene since then, such as Esa-Pekka Salonen, Magnus Lindberg and Jukka Tiensuu.

After the Sibelius Academy, Saariaho moved to Freiburg, where he studied with the modernist known for his extremely complex music by Brian Ferneyhough under. In 1982, Saariaho moved to Paris, which became his long-term hometown.

He became interested of the timbre-focused works of French composers and began to focus on the world of timbres himself. The central workplace was the contemporary music center Ircam located in Paris, which already had developed music technology early on. With it, Saariaho himself was able to focus more and more closely on the characteristics of the sound. For example, Yleisradio’s experimental studio also proved to be important.

Key works of the 1980s are, for example, mixing noises and tonal levels Verblendungen (1984) as well as Lichtbogen (1986), who was inspired by the northern lights and their changes. Among them is Saariaho’s interest in sounds and their subtle changes.

Composers Magnus Lindberg (left), Kaija Saariaho and Esa-Pekka Salonen in Helsinki in 1989.

In the 1990s, Saariaho’s music spread even more widely around the world, when, for example, many soloists became interested in his music.

A violinist For Gidon Kremer Saariaho composed a violin concerto Grail Theatre (1994), in which there was no contribution to electronics, unlike many previous works. Instead, the starting point is the interaction of the soloist and the orchestra, as Saariaho wrote in his presentation of the piece. Other key concerts are the flute concerto Aile du Songe (2001), Cello Concerto Notes on Light (2006) and Clarinet Concerto D’om le vrai sens (2010).

In addition to instrument concertos, Saariaho composed numerous works for vocal soloists, such as Château de l’âme (1996), Cinq Reflets (2001), Leino songs (2007) and True Fire (2014).

Interest singing voice culminated in Saariaho’s operas, the first of which was A distant love (2000) and the last one Innocence (2018), both huge international blockbusters. Between them were born Adriana Mater (2005), Emily (2008) and Only the Sound Remains (2015).

In her last months, Saariaho worked HUSH– trumpet concerto, which he composed as a trumpeter Verneri Pohjola. It will premiere on August 24, 2023 with a long-term partner Susanna Mälkin interpreted by the Radio Symphony Orchestra and Pohjola.