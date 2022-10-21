Obituary | Kaija Lehmuskallio 1932–2022

Educational Sciences doctor Kaija Lehmuskallio died in Hämeenlinna on September 9, 2022. He was 90 years old, born in Hankasalmi on May 25, 1932.

Lehmuskallio entered Hämeenlinna girls’ high school as a high school student. In 1952, at the Helsinki Olympic Games, she met Vesa Lehmuskallio, a gymnastics teacher student from Kemi, and that was the beginning of an almost 70-year life together, which ended with Vesa’s death in 2021.

After matriculating, Kaija began her teacher studies at the University of Turku. The young teacher couple got married in Hämeenlinna in August 1955. The young couple started their careers in Helsinki and moved to Kemi, where their first child, Tatu, was born in 1959.

Lehmuskallio taught in public schools in Ritika and Syväkanka until it was time to transfer to the University of Oulu for teacher training. Daughter Riikka was born in Oulu.

Lime rock was determined in his career. The folk school teacher became a Bachelor of Humanities, a Master of Philosophy and finally a Doctor of Education. He started his university career as a training school teacher. In his work, he participated and guided students in the development of innovative overall education, which only decades later has become an important starting point for the curriculum of primary education.

After becoming a lecturer in primary education didactics, Lehmuskallio had a significant impact in addition to his teaching work, e.g. as a county educator for the development of elementary education when moving to elementary school. In his pedagogical-didactic thinking, the child, his development and learning were always at the center.

Kaija was an enthusiastic and inspiring teacher and lecturer. The background was his wide-ranging culture and artistic talent. As a teaching practice supervisor, he was uncompromising but always very encouraging. Over the decades, Kaija left an indelible mark on a large group of students with his teaching and personality. Former national school students invited him to their class meetings as late as the 21st century.

After retirement, Kaija and Vesa moved to Hattula, where they lived until the end in their detached house in a wonderful safety net of neighbors and friends.

While still retired, Kaija lectured as a docent, performed at recitals and published five works of poetry and a historical novel based on her childhood experiences at the manor. Kaija strongly influenced the fact that Sibelius’ birthday became an official flag day.

Riitta-Liisa Korkeamäki

Tatu Lehmuskallio

The authors are Kaija Lehmuskallio’s colleague and son.