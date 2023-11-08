Obituary | Kai Lähdesmäki 1945–2023

of political science Master of Arts Kai Lähdesmäki died of a sudden illness in Helsinki on August 9, 2023. He was 78 years old, born in Turku on August 6, 1945.

Lähdesmäki, a young master of political science, entered the service of the pharmaceutical industry in 1972, first as a pharmaceutical presenter at Winthrop and a couple of years later as a regional export manager in Turku at Farmos-yhtiöiden Lääke Oy. This began a long and exceptionally significant career in the internationalization of the pharmaceutical industry.

In Farmos companies, Lähdesmäki most recently served as the branch manager of the International Group. Between 1990 and 1999, he was an entrepreneur and managing director at MediNet Oy. After that, he was invited to Biotie Oy as business development director, where he was until 2007. He was not interested in retirement yet, but in entrepreneurship in the field at Wansår Oy, and that continued until 2013.

Lähdesmäki represented dynamic and courageous leadership just when Farmos was experiencing a period of strong growth. He had faith and new visions for our pharmaceutical industry. With the export director at the time, new markets were searched for e.g. by boldly participating in pharmaceutical industry exhibitions and networking in different ways around the world. Farmos’ own product development also started then.

Thanks to his social and open nature, it was easy for Lähdesmäki to make connections elsewhere. He also brought inspiring ideas to the different organizations of his own company, while demonstrating excellent business skills. Lähdesmäki had an exceptional ability to use good humor to create an immediate and confidential atmosphere among the negotiators.

As a supervisor Kai was encouraging: positive feedback came easily, but not many criticisms, but things were solved together. Foreign partners remember him as a warm and reliable mentor who was always ready to share information and his own experience.

After his active and rewarding working life, Kai served as the chairman of Kauniainen’s pension organization.

Turku the outer archipelago was Kai’s favorite place throughout his life. In addition to Kai and Heli, four children and their families gathered in Nötö during the summer. Hobbies also included cooking at Paimio’s Delicious Gentlemen. Later, Kai gathered a group of happy people enthusiastic about cooking, similar to Kauniai.

Kai will remain in our memories as an incomparable companion and a warm-hearted optimist who loved good stories, parties, life, his large circle of friends and family.

Mirja Kärkäs-Lainio

Hannu Käpylä

Kristiina Heikkonen

The authors are colleagues and daughter of Kai Lähdesmäki.