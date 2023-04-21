Obituary | Jyrki Leivonen 1950–2023

Lawyer, vice judge Jyrki Leivonen died in Helsinki on February 19, 2023 after a long illness. He was 72 years old, born in Helsinki on December 12, 1950.

Leivonen was interested in society from an early age. In teenage activities, he developed a personal and creative speaking style. In politics, he initially leaned to the right. Väinö Linna’s books broadened the worldview, and while attending the meetings of the Teen League, Leivonen became left-wing. He remained a left-winger all his life, but kept a healthy dose of self-ironic carnivalism in his stance.

To graduate Leivonen graduated from Tapiola co-educational school in 1970. The example of his father, who worked as a legal advisor at the Supreme Court, led him to study law. Along with studies, enthusiasm for student politics remained active. Leivonen graduated from the University of Helsinki with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1977 and received the rank of deputy judge in 1979. After graduation, he worked as the secretary of the Water Court in Oulu.

Life went on, and Leivonen started a family, to which three children were born. After the birth of the youngest, a move from Oulu to Joensuu followed and a career change from civil servant to entrepreneur. Leivonen founded a law office in Joensuu. Since then, the work moved to Helsinki, following the children and grandchildren.

As a lawyer, Leivonen considered everyone’s right to a fair trial to be important. “The lawyer’s personal or the general public’s perception of the moral reprehensibility of the accused act must not affect the handling of the task,” he stated. Leivonen’s legal career continued almost until his last days. Passion for law and helping people brought vitality, strength and more days of life in defiance of illness.

Enthusiasm for to study different languages ​​remained throughout his life. The knowledge of Russian already acquired at school helped me familiarize myself with the problems of Russian clients and the legal practice of Russia, which differs in many ways. Even the interpreters in the courts did not know enough legal terminology. That is why the lawyer had to know Russian. Leivonen considered that the opportunity for Russian customers to get justice was the best propaganda for Finland in the direction of Russia.

Leivonen handled many lawsuits that were widely discussed in the public eye, but he himself did not go public because he considered it an inappropriate means of influence. It was also important for him to keep in touch and exchange ideas with his lawyer colleagues.

Family, which covered not only his own children and grandchildren but also his life partner’s family, was the focus of Jyrki’s life. In particular, the grandchildren were everything to “Jykä-vaari”, and she was always ready to help, from studying Chinese to babysitting.

When the grown-up children called their father, he answered – partly jokingly, but at the same time willingly: “At the emergency center. How can I help you?” There was no situation or event in which Jyrki was not involved. Family relations were close and warm until the end.

Raisa Leivonen

Heikki Leivonen

Markku Kivinen

The authors are Jyrki Leivonen’s daughter, brother and friend.