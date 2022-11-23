Obituary | Jyrki Kyllönen 1929–2022

Managing director Jyrki Kyllönen died on August 23, 2022 in a hospital in Helsinki from the Covid-19 virus infection.

He was 93 years old, born into a farming family in Haapavedi on April 27, 1929.

The family after moving to Liminka, business activities began with the processing of agricultural products, earthmoving contracting related to the construction of the road network in northern Finland, and small-scale production of concrete products.

Under the leadership of Jyrki Kyllönen, Kyllönen Oy, Rakennus-Kyllönen Oy and Jämybetoni Oy developed into significant Northern Finnish companies in the concrete and construction industry. They implemented large-scale housing production in the Oulu and Lapland counties and built numerous public construction sites and corporate offices. The companies employed more than 200 employees and white-collar workers, as well as a large number of subcontractors and subcontractors.

Kyllönen worked as the company’s marketing and development director and later as CEO. His role in product development was very significant. In cooperation with the University of Oulu, new product groups were created for, among other things, the construction of small houses, production buildings for developing agriculture, and the processing and storage of fodder and sludge.

Kyllönen was one of the developers of the concrete industry and was active in industry organizations, including for ten years as a board member of Suomen Betoniteollisuus ry.

Tourism all over the world fascinated Jyrki. He saw new cultures and got to know new different people. At the family’s summer cottage in Oulujärvi’s Manamansalo, he was able to enjoy his favorite hobbies: fishing and observing nature, as well as taking care of the forest.

Jyrki spent part of his retirement days in Spain doing sports and studying the Spanish language. Ansa-wife and Jyri-son and their families were in an important place until the end of their lives.

Olavi Martikainen

The author is a friend of Jyrki Kyllönen.