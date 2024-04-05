Obituary | Jussi Kaisti 1943–2024

Managing directorproject consultant Jussi Kaisti died on March 6, 2024 in Pirkkala after a long illness. He was 80 years old, born in Haapamäki on April 22, 1943.

I came from Kaist in Turku in 1950, when the family moved to the scenery of Aurajoki and schooling began. He started his studies at the University of Turku in 1962.

Study time made Kaist an active actor. When the Turku Student Village Foundation was founded, Kaist became its agent and director of corporate operations. After graduating from university, Kaisti became a Helsinki resident. He was organizing Dipoli as a limited company as its first managing director.

Around that time, Kaist also became a background influencer in politics, whose mark can still be seen in the party field. “Juffe rinki”, which he founded, raised the renovationist Juha Vikatmaa to the top of politics in the early 1970s and was instrumental in changing the coalition from a national conservative helmet-headed priest to a social liberal center-right party.

Huimi's project was an attempt to establish a new alliance from all the right-wing groups, which in the secret preparations was called URP (New Registered Party) or K-80. Kaisti, as the leader, agreed to keep quiet about the details of the preparation. Although the project fell apart due to the early death of Juha Vikatmaa, Kaisti kept his commitment until the end.

After returning Kaisti first attracted the advertising agency Adax to Turku and then had a central influence on the establishment of DataCity, a science campus that increased the vitality of the city of Turku, and thus the birth of the entire Turku Science Park. From the CEO position of Turku Technology Center, he left to start Turkuhalli as its first CEO.

Kaisti founded his own consulting company when he was only in his fifties, “far too old”, as he himself said. Kaisti was determined, persistent, extremely thorough and energetic in his work. Although he was an outspoken wall-breaker in his work, in his private life he was a sensitive and reliable friend.

Lane was a passionate sailor and a visitor to Lapland. In his old days, he was also passionate about golf.

Kaisti's heavy and rough work career broke family life. He wrote that he was happy that he was able to make up for his previous neglect in his last years. Jussi's close circle included his wife Leena and three children and their families.

Markku Heikkilä

Kari Veijonen

Juhani Leppä

The authors are friends and colleagues of Jussi Kaisti.