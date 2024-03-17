Obituary | Jussi Jusélius 1947–2024

Master of CommerceCEO Jussi Jusélius died on February 3, 2024 in Turku. He was 76 years old, born in Helsinki on May 26, 1947.

Jusélius went to school in Vaasa after his father moved there as chief physician. In 1972, he graduated from the Svenska Handelshögskolan in Helsinki with a degree in economics and worked as an assistant from 1972–1974. After graduating with a master's degree in 1974, Jusélius moved to the Business Management Institute in Lifim as a teacher of business economics.

In 1976, Jusélius moved to Hartwall's financial director and in 1979 to the personnel recruitment company Blanz. He founded his own company Management Economicis in 1981 and continued within it as a trusted consultant and management trainer for well-known large Finnish companies.

Finland He developed the popular TIR courses for Sefeki, the education unit of the Economic Association, and served as their inspiring leader for a long time. When the Economic Information Office decided in the 1980s to provide business economics training to government decision-makers, Jusélius was given the task of designing and organizing the courses. He was also able to teach the leading officials and politicians of the time, many of whom became his long-term friends. Most financial journalists at the time also took the same course.

In Jusélius's opinion, it was important for someone who teaches business economics to also be in business itself. He founded Kotipizza with his childhood friend Rabbe Grönblom in the 80s, whose shares he gave up ten years later. He was also involved in a consortium that owned several electronics companies.

In 1992, Jusélius moved to Scandinavia and Britain as the manager of Finnforest, which was formed from Metsä-Serla's mechanical wood processing units, and later became the company's CEO. After his return to Finland, he worked as HR and logistics director of M-Real.

Nordic when reorganizing the operations, Jusélius did not want to close down the old and too small Plyfa Plywood plywood factory in Hassela, central Sweden, because that would have meant a death blow to the entire community. He found a solution for it by specializing in parquet floor veneer.

With the project, he first became a minority, later a majority owner of the company and at the same time a key person in maintaining the community's vitality, when he managed to preserve e.g. school, gas station and seniors' house. The people of Hassel started to call him a fabricator, which both amused and warmed him. Jusélius himself considered the development of Plyfa his most significant life work.

In terms of military rank, Jusélius was a first lieutenant in the reserve. He was a skilled shooter and enjoyed hunting until last fall. He had time to spend 70 summers at the family's summer place in Sammati.

Tuula Jusélius

Risto Böhling

The authors are the wife and colleague of Jussi Jusélius.