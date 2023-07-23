Obituary | Jussi Huttunen 1941–2023

Institute of Public Health former director general, professor Jussi Huttunen died on July 1, 2023, exhausted by a serious illness. He was 81 years old, born in Helsinki on August 27, 1941.

Huttunen’s life guidelines and performance skills were already evident in childhood. Already in elementary school, he was a passionate reader who carried books from the library in a backpack. The hobby became a lifelong one. Already as a child, Huttunen learned card games from casino to cana and bridge. He passed this skill on to his children and grandchildren.

Huttunen graduated as a doctor at the age of 25 and at the same time received his doctorate in medicine and surgery from the Department of Medicinal Chemistry of the University of Helsinki. Around the same time, the fast and efficient man had time to marry Raili, who was training to become a special nurse, and had two daughters.

Huttunen qualified as a docent in 1968 and moved with his family to California for two years. At the University of San Diego, research focused on human fats and their important role in the development of atherosclerosis. This plot remained a lifelong subject of scientific interest for Huttuse.

To Finland after returning, Huttunen started working in a hospital and graduated as a specialist in internal medicine at Meilahti University Hospital. In 1975, he was recruited as an assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Kuopio, where he started and developed the research of the internal medicine clinic, especially regarding diabetes.

However, other parties also had their eyes on the outstanding clinician-researcher-teacher, and so the young man was recruited as the director general of the National Institute of Public Health (KTL) in 1978.

with KTL Huttunen had an impressive career. Through him, KTL changed from a service and control laboratory to an internationally respected high-level research institute. Under Huttunen’s leadership, KTL invested in both epidemiological research platforms and started controlled prevention studies.

The director himself actively participated in the research, and the imprint of his hands could be seen, for example, in the planning and implementation of the coronary heart disease prevention study (Helsinki Heart Study) and the ATBC study aimed at preventing cancer. One of his main goals was to correct the hidden inequality in healthcare.

When he retired, Huttunen was overseeing the merger of KTL and Stakes into the new Institute of Health and Welfare, where the strong research approach has fortunately been preserved.

Huttunen’s number of domestic and international positions of trust was massive. In Lääkäriseura Duodecim, he served as chairman of the association’s board and editor-in-chief of the Duodecim magazine. He also served as chairman of the Academy of Finland’s health research committee.

Huttunen was invited as an honorary member by, among others, the Finnish Medical Association Duodecim, the Finnish Association of Nutritional Sciences and the Finnish Association of Internal Medicine. He was also an honorary doctor of the University of Kuopio and a member of the Finnish Academy of Sciences.

Huttunen hardly knew how to refuse invitations and requests, but was still able to keep his activities organized and moving forward. The media used his knowledge and skills to their advantage, a good example being the many twists and turns of the social security reform. He was very upset that the experts’ opinion on the number and structure of social security areas was not taken into account.

Jussi closely followed the development of not only medicine but also other disciplines, read literature and followed current politics. He even got excited about his friend’s plant gardening. Even after retiring, he ran Duodecim’s Uutispalvelu. The marriage with Raili reached six decades, and “Pappa” taught his five grandchildren to enjoy reading. Jussi was a member of many clubs cultivating culture, science and art, and he also had enough enthusiasm for playing golf and snooker.

in the 1970s The acquired summer place in Vesanno was dear to Jussi and Raili. Jussi enjoyed the physical work as a counterbalance to the day job, and friends were offered food and saunas there. As a friend, Jussi was agreeable, unconditionally loyal and undemanding – he accepted his neighbor as he was, without expectations or demands.

The worsening illness struck a man who led an exemplary healthy lifestyle and could not help but affect the content of the last two years of his life, but fortunately Jussi’s thinking and memory remained almost to the end. And the legacy of his work has been permanently preserved in Finnish healthcare.

Matti Huttunen

Kimmo Kontula

Risto Ihamuotila

The authors are Jussi Huttunen’s brother and two friends.