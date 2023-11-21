Obituary | Jukka Martikainen 1951–2023

Emeritus ProfessorPh.D Jukka Kalevi Martikainen died exhausted by a serious illness in Lappeenranta on August 7, 2023. He was 71 years old, born in Ristina on October 6, 1951.

Martikainen began his engineering studies in 1973 at Lappeenranta University of Technology (LTKK, now LUT). After the master’s degree came the licentiate and doctorate degrees. Various teaching and research assignments followed each other and culminated in 1998, when Martikainen was appointed professor of welding technology.

Martikainen retired in 2016, but he did not rest on his laurels, but continued to actively participate as an emeritus professor in the continuing education and teaching duties of LUT’s Welding Technology unit and offered his valuable expertise to research projects in the field.

In the higher education/university world, Martikainen served as the retained director of the Welding Technology Unit of LTKK/LUT for three decades. His academic career also included periods as head of LUT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering and vice dean of the faculty.

When supervising theses, Martikainen went by his own rules. During his career, Martikainen supervised a total of 330 diploma theses, as well as a large number of other theses, such as bachelor’s and licentiate theses and dissertations.

The diploma theses supervised by him have almost always been done for companies in the Finnish welding industry. Jukka is very well known in the business field of the metal industry all over Finland. The fact that LUT University has achieved a central position in the teaching and research of welding technology in Finland is largely thanks to Martikainen.

Family – wife, children and five grandchildren – was the most important thing to Juka. Camping in Saimaa and trips with the family were a relaxing counterbalance to working life.

In addition, Jukka was known as a keen sportsman. Especially ice hockey and football were important and beloved sports for Juka. He worked with them even after his own playing years and refereeing, with the hobbies of his children and grandchildren. He was involved as a coach and team leader as well as in various other necessary support groups and in the stands. Juka’s own playing continued weekly until almost the last years with LUT’s own rink ball shift, which he himself had acted as one of the initiators.

Even though the worldly journey of our respected professor has now ended and the spotlight has gone out, many memories and teachings will remain alive, such as Juka’s favorite saying: “Quality is made by doing, not by checking.”

Antti Martikainen

Esa Hiltunen

Tuomas Skriko

The authors are Jukka Martikainen’s son and colleagues.