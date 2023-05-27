Obituary | Jukka Hakola 1977–2023

Development manager Jukka Hakola died exhausted by a serious illness at his home in Helsinki on April 13, 2023. He was 45 years old, born in Helsinki on June 1, 1977.

Hakola was a widely networked municipal taxation professional. The thorough consideration of different perspectives and a long career in municipal taxation both at the Finnish Federation of Municipalities and the Tax Administration made him a wide-ranging expert in the themes of municipal income taxation, real estate taxation and value added taxation.

Hakola’s ability to remember the details of the law changes and their preparation stages was exceptional. He was a living archive of the contents of committee hearings and statements, as well as small nuances where, for example, the positions of the ministry and the municipalities differed.

As a colleague Hakola is remembered as an iron expert and a good partner, with whom working was perceived as very rewarding and easy. He was a good performer and a skilled writer. Hakola’s always friendly, intelligent and constructive way of working was memorable both in the Municipal Association and outside the house.

It has been a great privilege to get to know Jukka. He was a cheerful, helpful, warm and reliable person. When talking with him, it was safe to disagree on things as well. Juka’s comment on the issues was expected and specifically hoped for.

Jukan the handprint in the tax forecasting work of the municipalities and in the monitoring of the interests of the municipal economy is significant. His strong and extensive expertise was used not only by the Confederation of Municipalities but also by all 309 municipalities in Finland during budget preparation for more than 10 years. For his part, Jukka strengthened and maintained smooth connections with the Ministry of Finance, the Tax Administration and other stakeholders.

In his free time, Jukka followed sports extensively. He was a passionate football player and a familiar sight in the stands of other sports as well. In addition to football, for example, basketball was to Juka’s liking.

His close circle includes his daughters and his own childhood family.

Sanna Lehtonen

Henrik Rainio

Ilari Soosalu

The authors are colleagues of Jukka Hakola.