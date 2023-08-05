Obituary | Juhani Lindberg 1936–2023

Managing director Ralf Heikki Juhani Lindberg died on 13 May 2023 in Helsinki. He was 86 years old, born in Helsinki on May 21, 1936.

Juhani Lindberg was a developer of the Finnish car industry, who was involved in creating a new culture of imported Japanese cars in Finland.

Lindberg was born into the family of sea captain Rudolf Lindberg and got to Europe with his father at a young age. He was a war child in Sweden with his sister, where they arrived in 1942 accompanied by his father on the ship Arcturus.

Lindberg was raised at Helsinki Norssi, where classmates included several future cultural figures and Leif Söderblom, who remained a close friend throughout his life. Lindberg graduated in 1954.

He became interested in cars early on, and after the army, Lindberg headed to Germany to familiarize himself with the transport and car industry. From there began a long career in logistics. In Finland, his career began with the shipping company Henry Nielsen Oy, from where he continued with the Swedish company Wallenius Rederierna.

In the year 1969 Lindberg founded Helsinki Motorships Oy, which was the representative of Wallenius ships in Finland and specialized in transporting Japanese cars. From the 1970s, more Japanese cars came to Finland than to other European countries. Lindberg was an active partner of Finnish car importers.

Travel was an integral part of work and free time. They often went to Japan and the United States, Hawaii became a favorite destination. There were also 34 trips around the world.

Although work kept Lindberg on the go, his presence at home was strong. During my business career, the home was a regular meeting place for business acquaintances.

In the year From the 1957 marriage with Pirkko os Arone, four children were born. Lindberg became a widow in 2019.

Lindberg participated in the children’s lives and, especially after retiring, followed the activities of her 14 grandchildren with enthusiasm and encouragement. He diligently invited himself to celebrate his grandchildren’s anniversaries. Easily excited, he liked to travel to see his grandchildren when they were on exchange in the United States.

Lindberg spent his free time in Sysmä Liikola, where he had acquired a plot of land from an army friend already in 1959. There he was able to relax with his large family and circle of friends.

Love continued into cars even after retirement. He got excited about collecting old cars and founded his own car museum.

Until the end, everything Lindberg did reflected the appreciation of hard work, perseverance and diligence. This trait was seen in organizing parties or participating in Packard club events. He practiced driving routes to the party in advance to be sure of the route choice and the correct arrival time.

Dad, it’s been a long journey, but now you’re there.

Kirsti Lindberg-Repo

The author is the daughter of Juhani Lindberg.