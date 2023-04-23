Obituary | Juha Mikkonen 1962–2023

Investor Juha Mikkonen died of an illness on March 16, 2023. He was 60 years old, born in Harjavalla on December 7, 1962.

Mikkonen spent his early childhood in Harjavalla, from where the family of three moved to Siilinjärvi due to the father’s job. As a high school student, Mikkonen enrolled in Espoo.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Mikkonen headed for further studies at the Helsinki University of Economics, where he graduated with excellent marks. Mikkonen was successful in his conscript service and received the Merisotakoulu’s primus sword. He valued and cherished the friendships that started in his high school and student years throughout his life.

During his working career, Mikkonen did not set out to seek leadership positions, but became enthusiastic about business analysis. As an analyst for the British Midland Montagu bank, he already offered his views to the media on how to analyze listed companies in the 1980s. Mikkonen’s skills were noticed at Kansallisbank, and he was invited to the strategic investments department.

From the National Bank Mikkonen’s career progressed as a partner in Prospectus, piloted by Peter Fagernäs, which was Finland’s first investment bank. Mikkonen’s specialty was valuations, where he had time to get his spurs. Björn Wahlroos raises From the barricades to the banking world – in his work Mikkonen’s name comes up as a negotiator, when the so-called In the Kouri deals, values ​​were massaged for company holdings.

In 1996, the investment bank Conventum was born, of which Mikkonen was a member of the founding group. After Conventum subsequently merged with Pohjola, he continued to lead the group’s Corporate Finance functions.

Even before his banking career, Mikkonen grew up to be a stock investor and also a defender of investor rights. He bravely took part in the fight when OP-Ryhmä redeemed Pohjola’s minority shareholders. Mikkonen was the mouthpiece of the dispute to the public, and the arbitration court increased OP-Ryhmä’s offer.

A lot Mikkonen gave the contribution to Vicus companies, which specialize in the management of capital investments. In 2005, the idea of ​​Vicus was born, which would take advantage of the development of the Eastern European real estate market. Mikkonen’s analytical abilities and determination were useful. Almost 18 years at the helm of Vicus was an interesting work experience, even though times and markets were challenging. Over the years, there were also significant successes, exciting events and moments of joy.

Although Mikkonen was in his element when doing analyzes or negotiating contracts, he also knew how to enjoy discussions both at Pörssiklub and Lapin hangi. In addition to being a respected professional in the investment industry, Juha was also a fun companion with a wide international circle of friends.

As a father, the most important things for Juha were his two children, as a son showing appreciation and support for elderly parents. He also found time every autumn for a joint fishing trip with his father and brother to Rantasalmi.

Eljas Repo

Peter Fagernäs

Harry Walden

The authors are friends of Juha Mikkonen.