Obituary | Juha Hernesniemi 1947–2023

Neurosurgery professor Juha Hernesniemi died on Monday, June 26, 2023 suddenly at home in Helsinki. He was 75 years old, born in Kannus on October 18, 1947.

Hernesniemi spent his youth and went to school in Ruovedi. There, he met a charismatic municipal doctor, who influenced him to decide to become a doctor. One of the hobbies of his youth was balance beam gymnastics, which somehow stayed with him throughout his life. He often comments that “as long as I can stand on my hands, I can also cut” – this skill remained throughout his active career.

Hernesniemi left in 1966 to study medicine at the University of Zurich. This had a huge impact on his career and the rest of his life. In Zurich, he got to know neurosciences and research in the field, but above all, two great men of neurosurgery at the time, Professor Hugo Krayenbuhl and the developer of microneurosurgery, M. Gazi Yasargil, who became Hernesniemi’s most important teacher and mentor. This determined the direction of Hernesniemi’s life – he decided to become a neurosurgeon.

Hernesniemi moved to Helsinki to specialize as a neurosurgeon at Töölö Hospital, which at that time was the only neurosurgery training place in Finland. However, after graduation, a job at the Helsinki neurosurgery clinic was not arranged. Hernesniemi decided to go to the neurosurgery unit at Kuopio University Hospital, where in 1981 he was elected assistant chief physician of neurosurgery.

Years Savossa was another decisive phase for Hernesniemi’s career and life. In Kuopio, he had the opportunity to treat many patients, develop his own vision and technique of microneurosurgery, and visit foreign countries to learn from several top experts.

Clean, fast and preserving normal anatomy was a concept that took shape in Kuopio. All stages of the operations were very carefully thought out in advance, the use of the operating microscope was flexible and the instrumentation was developed to be ergonomically optimal. This all meant that the surgeries were quick, clean and safe.

Hernesniemi there was also enough time for research work. He was a pioneer when he established a database of cerebral artery aneurysm patients in Eastern Finland in the early 1990s. Countless studies and dissertations have been made on the basis of this database. There was a lot of work, the pace of work was intense, and life revolved around the hospital.

Family life also took shape in Kuopio: a beautiful home in Puijonlaakso near the hospital, wife Riitta and three children, Iida, Jussi and Heta, and the family dog, the smart Nana. The little free time was spent with the family, and my own island in the northern Kallavedi gave me a place to breathe even now and then.

In 1997 Hernesniemi was elected professor of neurosurgery at the University of Helsinki and head physician of neurosurgery at Töölö Hospital. The third phase of his neurosurgery career began, characterized by intensive work and unprecedented internationalization and fame.

In 2000, the annual Helsinki Live Microneurosurgery Course began in Helsinki, where thousands of neurosurgeons from around the world came to watch the operations of Juha Hernesniemi and other masters. Countless numbers of young foreign neurosurgeons from all over the world also came to Helsinki for periods of varying lengths to learn, and thus Helsinki became one of the top neurosurgical centers in the world.

Hernesniemi’s scientific work also continued to be more active in Helsinki. He was the supervisor of numerous dissertations and has more than 400 peer-reviewed scientific publications. During his career, he performed well over ten thousand surgeries targeting the central nervous system and participated in organizing the treatment of over 70,000 patients. Hernesniemi’s extensive life’s work has often been rewarded with domestic and foreign recognitions.

John the impact was not limited to operations in the operating room. He was inspiring, determined and courageous, passionate and ready for continuous learning. He was always very humble in the face of surgeries and considered every surgery – big or small – equally important and unique. We all have much to learn from his empathetic approach to patients and their families. Juha was always in contact with the families of the patients he operated on right after the procedure.

Juha’s legacy to Finnish neurosurgery and the entire world is immeasurably valuable. It is a legacy that, above all, works for the best of each patient, that is the most important thing – and what Juha wanted the most.

Juha’s life was finally finding a more serene phase. New home in Helsinki, memoir written and well received, new puppy coming. However, fate decided otherwise.

Jaakko Rinne

Mika Niemelä

Juha E. Jääskeläinen

Antti Ronkainen

The authors are friends and long-term colleagues of Juha Hernesniemi.