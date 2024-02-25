Obituary | Juha Blomqvist 1948–2023

Motorist Juha Blomqvist died suddenly at home in Helsinki on September 14, 2023. He was 75 years old, born in Helsinki on February 26, 1948.

Blomqvist spent his childhood in Vallila, Helsinki. The poverty of the post-war years taught me to enjoy the little things and appreciate helping others. This childhood family value was strongly Blomqvist's life mission.

Blomqvist went to sea early in his youth. He had time to travel around the world with different ships. Buenos Aires, New York and many corners of the world became familiar. After returning from the sea, he worked for several years alternately in Sweden, where his older siblings who were war children had settled as adults, and alternately in Finland. Settling in Finland took place in the early 1970s after Juha met his life partner.

Blomqvist was already interested in cars as a child. He took courses and acquired letters for his driver's license throughout his life. Cars also became a profession when, after various car and transport jobs, he started driving a taxi. Blomqvist got his own taxi license in 1987, and he worked as a taxi driver until 2003. Even after that, he still drove taxis for other taxi owners in addition to other transport jobs.

Socially and Blomqvist, remembered as happy, got to know new people easily. He conversed fluently with both a passer-by and a respected academician. His friends knew him as a joker, who never really knew if he was crooked, because the stories were told with a smile.

Customers knew Blomqvist as a friendly and helpful customer service representative. His good memory of faces and names surprised many.

As a hard-working person, Blomqvist stopped working only after the corona years. In his last years, he managed to work as a volunteer in different communities, of which Elokolo was the last. He was also an avid reader and wrote poems about life.

John his close circle included his wife Maire, with whom he shared a common sky for more than 50 years, children and grandchildren.

He also had a wide circle of friends and acquaintances. Many of us remember Juha's smile and encouraging words.

Minna Blomqvist

The author is Juha Blomqvist's daughter.